The street is deserted, the city seems asleep. Then the gaze goes beyond, towards the horizon, attracted by a triangle of white light: a snowy mountain summit, the last patch of land to enjoy the rays of the sun in the evening, the first in the morning. Up there, you’d think, there’s no virus. Up there we could leave behind the bad news, the masks, the social distancing, the closed shops, the thousand discussions about that microorganism that has disrupted our routine. The desire to climb and get away from it all is there: there is no need to deny it. It was felt by those who went up as soon as they could, but also families who are looking for some open spaces after whole days spent within the walls of an apartment. But...

The strength to wait

There are several “buts”. We are reminded by a person who loves the mountains and knows what it means to deprive them of them: the president of the Ticino section of the Swiss Alpine Club Giovanni Galli. “Our association’s request is to stay at home, or at most take a walk in the forest or meadow near your home. I understand those who are suffering from the restrictions and want to enjoy at least a few hours in nature, but it is more important to respect the directives.” Not like the dozens of people who in recent days stopped around the Monte Bar hut, closed like all the other huts; or those who have not given up ski mountaineering, with photos published on the Internet. Galli can only disapprove. “We have many members who are doctors and nurses who are fighting against the virus: personally, I find it difficult taking a trip while these people are working on the front line, putting their health at risk. Without forgetting that if we were to have an accident, even a trivial one, we would overload a health system which is already under pressure.” It happened on Wednesday in Val Bedretto, where a ski mountaineer was seriously injured. The President has no doubt: at this moment, from the desire to escape to selfishness, the step is a short one.

I couldn’t go up there thinking about our health care members fighting on the front line against the epidemic...

Those trips are on hold

The issue of escaping to the valleys took first place in Italy, where mountain village communities began to fear the arrival, either in holiday homes or in those of relatives and friends, of people from the high-risk areas of the plains. To give an idea, on 13 March the mayor of Limone Piemonte Massimo Riberi signed an ordinance that imposed 15 days of self-isolation or exit from the municipal territory to non-residents who arrived in the village after 07 March. In Ticino, the municipality of Alto Malcantone, also the destination of many “unwanted” visits during this period, has moved in this direction. The municipality has forbidden the transit and parking to non-residents, except for work reasons. The argument changes if those who go up do so to reach their holiday home.

In that case the authorities must be notified, in addition to respecting all other rules, such as social distancing. “Here in Blenio we have space - comments the Mayoress Claudia Boschetti Straub - but that doesn’t mean we can ignore the directives. Sunday outings should be avoided in any case, even if I understand those who want to go: it’s not easy to stay locked in the house with the children for days.” In order to stop this flow, in several valleys in Ticino the police acted. Those who came only for a trip, in practice, were invited to go back (invited: ther eis no obligation as a curfew isn’t in place for now and this, among other things, puts into question the validity of ordinances such as that of Alto Malcantone). When contacted by us, the cantonal police explained that they trust “common sense and individual intelligence”, as well as the will “to achieve the common goal: to slow down this epidemic as much as possible.”

It’s easier for them

“They don’t let them go up anymore,“ confirms the mayor of Sonogno, Renato Patà. “There used to be a lot of families around: on some days it felt like summer. But they kept to themselves and didn’t cause any trouble. I am the first to say that the emergency should not be underestimated, but I am not so “militaristic”: a bit of freedom is needed.”

In the last village of Verzasca those who have a farmhouse took advantage of it, but with respect, staying at home. Sure, it’s easier there. “It’s nice,“ admits Patà, “almost all of us have a garden, hobbies and chores to do, like chopping wood. We don’t get too bored.” Then there is nature, which continues to set its own pace. “Farmers must do their work, virus or no virus.” We haven’t spoken to them, but the farmers of Bedretto probably think the same. Older people can compare this pandemic to another common enemy, the one their community faced in 1951. “For those who experienced the avalanches during the winter of terror, today’s quarantine is not so upsetting,“ says Mayor Ignazio Leonardi. “We are fine here, even if we no longer go to each other’s houses. We are well organised for shopping and other services. And holiday homes? They are few and those who come act accordingly.”

For those who do not have a farmhouse, however, the rules, advice and reasonableness all lead in the same direction: having patience. For now, we can only imagine the peaks, walking with our thoughts along known footpaths or those we can’t wait to walk. One thing is certain: the mountain is always there, first to greet and last to bid farewell to the sun.

The shelters are closed, but there's a family up there in the snow.

We said that, while waiting for better times to arrive, we should just imagine the mountains. Everyone will have their own destination. Yours truly “is” in the Forno Valley, which runs from the Graubunden village of Maloja up to the border with the Italian Val Masino and Valmalenco. Up there, at 2.574 metres above sea level, stands the Fornohütte, which the managers Beat and Alena Kühnis decided to close in mid-March in agreement with their section of the Swiss Alpine Club. “We were ready to respect the restrictions decided by the cantonal authorities, such as that of having a maximum of twenty guests,“ they wrote to us, “but right now we believe that it is better for everyone to avoid excursions and, in addition, possible injuries that would end up weighing on our hospitals. In addition, welcoming several people into the hut there would be a risk of infection, as well as during the journey by car to the beginning of the walk. The decision to close has brought us great financial concerns, but health and solidarity are more important.”

The couple, however, are still up there in the snow: the shelter they run is their home. “We’re fine in this place, we love it, even if it’s strange not to have guests with these days of good weather and perfect snow conditions.” However, they are not alone, because the Fornohütte has had an extra guardian for the last ten months: their little daughter. «We take advantage of the situation to spend a lot of time together as a family. We still have plenty of food. Let’s say it’s a perfect isolation.”

Many down here will envy them. “The longer we all stay at home,“ concluded Beat and Alena, “the sooner this emergency will end and we can go back up our mountains.”

