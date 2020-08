The coronavirus will have a lasting impact on the retail space market - according to industry experts interviewed by Le Matin Dimanche - the demand for offices is likely to suffer a lasting halt given the decline in employment and new remote working habits -many companies will try to save on workspace.

Market distortions and an increase in vacant space are to be expected, summarises the Cantonal Bank of Zurich (ZKB), which has just published a study on the subject. By the end of 2020, demand will drop by 600,000 m2 compared to last year and rents will also fall in the medium term, according to experts.

This evolution is already visible on specialised portals. In February, just over 2 million square metres of commercial premises were offered on Homegate, while today the offer has risen to 2.4 million, an increase of 17.5%, stresses Ursina Kubli Burgauer, economist of the ZKB.

The effects of the pandemic are visible only to a limited extent in the quarterly data because contracts are generally long-term, but the slump in demand and the uncertainty for economic developments in the coming months will lead to an increase in vacancies and pressure. on rents echoes Daniel Stocker of the specialist consultancy Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL).

Office rents in Switzerland have already fallen significantly in the second quarter. With the decline in employment linked to Covid, the demand for office space has suffered a sharp and probably lasting setback. As a result, in the first quarter we saw a decline in both rents and the value of many properties, says Marie Seiler, PwC’s Head of Real Estate Consulting.

The coronavirus has shown that teleworking works. Businesses, which normally invest about 5% of the budget for the rental of premises, will therefore be forced to save on this expense item.

Not all sectors of the real estate market will be losers. Credit Suisse experts Fredy Hasenmaile and Alexander Lohse, who have just published a study on the ‘Swiss Office Real Estate Market 2020’, believe that in addition to the oversupply there will also be a lack of space. There are, for example, notable differences between commercial surfaces in cities, for which demand is always high, and those in the suburbs, which have struggled to find tenants for years.

In addition, the pandemic had an unexpected effect: the prices of holiday homes, which had been falling since 2012, have started to rise again. The rise began before Covid, but has strengthened as the virus advances. It is an evolution also linked to the spread of teleworking, which allows you to be active even from a holiday home. ‘When we see the interest of the Swiss in mountain resorts during the summer holidays, we can assume that this market will strengthen’, say the specialists.

Teleworking will also favor the construction of coworking spaces where there are not yet any, for example near residential areas, and to push the demand for larger apartments to allocate a room for office use.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata