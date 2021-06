The pandemic has resulted in financial hardship for many employees due to short-time work and unemployment. By contrast, CEOs and shareholders have been quite generous with themselves, a study presented today by Unia finds.

«The wage gap remains at a very high level,« the union writes. The ratio of a company’s highest salary to its lowest was an average of 1 to 137 in Switzerland, says the study. Unia surveyed 37 companies, most of them publicly traded.

The union says the most pronounced disparities are at pharmaceutical giant Roche: CEO Severin Schwan’s salary of 14.6 million is 298 times higher than the lowest salary. A person employed at Roche at the minimum salary would thus have to work 298 years to reach Schwan’s annual salary.

Three other CEOs received more than 10 million francs last year, according to the study: Sergio Ermotti at UBS (13.3 million), Ulf Mark Schneider at Nestlé (10.7 million) and Vasant Narasimhan at Novartis (10.4 million).

Salaries under 4,000 francs

The lowest wages in the companies under consideration were 3,939 francs on average, for 13 months’ pay. In about half of the cases, the lowest wage was consequently below 4,000 francs. «These low wages are barely enough to live on,« Unia writes.

A number of companies granted salary increases to their CEOs even when they were making a loss. At the pharmaceutical company Alcon, for example, the top salary increased 11 percent from the previous year to 7.6 million francs, despite losses of 498 million francs, according to the study. At Swiss Re, the highest salary was 6.1 million francs, even though the company posted losses of 823 million francs and cut 14.3% of its workforce.

In spite of management, the shareholders also benefited largely from this lavish largesse, according to Unia. Dividend payments increased by about 5% in 2020. The total payouts (dividends and share repurchases) of the 32 companies examined amounted to 60.6 billion francs.

