The pandemic is global, and the strategies are far too local

«Die Lage ist dramatisch», the situation is dramatic. This factual and dry phrase, uttered yesterday by Chancellor Angela Merkel, renders all too well the impression of the crisis that is gripping Germany once again and consequently all of Europe, with infections rising everywhere, with no exceptions, the only variable being that they are increasing or decreasing in speed. As we’ve been advocating for some time, one effect of the pandemic is to clarify the global society’s dynamics: we all find ourselves, at every level, in a crisis that cannot be faced or resolved solely within the local dimension, but should be managed and regulated with an effectively intercontinental strategy.

A unified strategy, though, still does not exist, even though almost two years have passed since the first case: Faced with a virus that appears to be finding a way to spread, the response of governments is very inconsistent and at times almost hysterical, between countries that focus on targeted closures and blatant differences in treatment in access to services between vaccinated and unvaccinated - it is the case of the Teutonic model of «2G», which is making school despite a myriad of controversies - while others, rejecting the hypothesis of additional restrictions, are already considering new pandemic waves and, in fact, new deaths. Not to mention those who do not even wish to hear about the general obligation to wear a mask, such as the United Kingdom. All reactions are so different from each other and, in some cases, obviously conflicting that the situation is unfortunately easily predictable to worsen in the coming weeks, when the arrival of winter will usher in threatening clouds that risk undermining the measures introduced so far to fight the pandemic. With the cooler months, we enter a period in which the virus spreads more rapidly: temperatures drop, the body’s defenses are more stressed and we find ourselves more frequently in enclosed spaces, where the slightest sneeze is sufficient to become infected or infectious.

In such circumstances, even the approach to the third dose is different from country to country: some have already started the administration of the booster, while others prefer to move with caution, if not with a wait-and-see tactic. Yesterday we expected a signal on the third dose, but the government’s cautiousness prevailed. For now, the recall will be recommended (not mandatory) only for people in the most vulnerable groups. Israel, on the contrary, the leading nation to start, in December, a sweeping vaccination campaign, had already started in late summer with the so-called «booster» for all citizens, obtaining gratifying results in the reduction of infections and, above all, of hospitalizations, now strongly down after a difficult period. The booster is a fundamental step to ensure that the situation does not deteriorate again: it is useful to avoid hospitalizations and to prevent a serious development of the disease in the single vaccinated, as well as - ça va sans dire - to restrict the circulation of the virus. But, it must be said, the new dose is not the cure-all that will bring us out of this final stretch of the pandemic tunnel - possibly before Christmas, as some dream or claim. Only once there will be a sufficient number, i.e. much higher than at present, of immunized people, we will probably be able to catch our breath. At that point, the danger of hospital overflow will be averted, even with the virus in circulation. It is good that this goal can «infect» as many people among vaccine skeptics as possible. The pandemic is beaten all together: so let everyone do their part.

