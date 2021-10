The crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic will continue to weigh deeply on canton finances next year. Out of the 23 currently known 2022 budgets, over half expect a loss, according to a survey by the Keystone-ATS news agency. But the financial outlook is improving.On the spending front, the challenge is the cost of implementing measures due to Covid-19 and the medium-term effects of the crisis on social and health services. And the impact of all these are likely to vary widely from canton to canton. Estimates from 23 cantonal governments show 13 budgets with figures in the red.

The largest deficit for next year, of 460.2 million francs, is forecast by Geneva, followed by Zurich (310), Vaud (188) and Ticino (135.3).

Bern is presenting a sharp improvement in the financial outlook with a deficit of 50 million, compared to the 547.5 estimated for the current year.

A number of cantons expect strong growth in tax revenues and higher profit distributions from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) in 2022, in comparison to the assessments made last year.

St. Gallen submitted an austerity budget in late September with a deficit of 36.3 million francs, which includes equity withdrawals of 105.7 million. Jura is also planning a stabilization program with a loss of 30.7 million francs.

Slightly less burdensome are the expected deficits in Solothurn (16.6 million), Grisons (9.9), Glarus (7.8), Schaffhausen (6.4), Uri (5.3) and Thurgau (1.6).

Aargau expects a balanced budget and Fribourg almost (+300,000 francs), while eight other cantons see reassuring black figures.

Zug estimates a surplus of 204.1 million, after a loss of 31.8 million for this year. This is followed by Basel-Stadt (+78 million), Lucerne (55.4), Valais (13.5), Neuchâtel (10.3), Basel-Landschaft (9), Nidwalden (4.7) and Obwalden (3.7).

