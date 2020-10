Little was known about SARS-CoV-2 much less than what is known today, even if still today we still do not know enough. We were shocked by the images of Lombardy, Bergamo, Val Seriana and panic was beginning to rule in Europe more than common sense. This is what we should avoid repeating. It is not necessarily successful. Yesterday the news of the first coronavirus death in our canton arrived from 12 June. In other countries, the curves of hospitalizations and deaths have started to rise again, albeit very slowly, for several days already. The reactions of those who decide how to deal with the second wave do not appear weighted everywhere. The tragic weeks of the first wave seem to have taught little.