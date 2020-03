“When will the peak arrive? It’s very difficult to determine. Also because in a specific area there can be a major outbreak, in which then the contagions level out, but then the epidemic moves on. For us in Ticino it is perhaps more useful to know that we are between 7 and 10 days behind the situation in Lombardy.” This is how the cantonal chief medical officer, Giorgio Merlani, answered the question that everyone is asking themselves: when will we get to the peak of the emergency and begin to see a decrease in the number of deaths and infections? it’s difficult - and perhaps even a little dangerous at the moment - to make predictions. It is no coincidence that this hasn’t even been mentioned in Lombardy, because the peak may be reached in a particular city or province, but then at the same time the virus can attack more vehemently where before it was less widespread. “Also because,“ says Merlani, “we are all working to delay the peak as much as possible. To spread it over as long a period as possible to prevent it from coming to full strength, overloading the hospitals. “An epidemic,“ recalls Merlani, “usually has a 12week cycle.”

The (Ti) Chinese miracle

Overloading hospitals, was mentioned. A few days ago Daniel Koch, from the Federal Office of Public Health, said that beds dedicated for intensive care in Ticino would be exhausted by this Monday. A prediction that, fortunately, has not come true. “It has been an incredible job,“ explains Merlani, “and the numbers prove it. In December, there were 50 intensive care beds in Ticino. Now this number has almost tripled, while also guaranteeing beds for non-Covid cases.” Great praise has been given to China for its hospitals built in 10 days, but also Ticino has shown to be able to react by “converting” two hospitals (La Carità di Locarno and Moncucco di Lugano) practically overnight to fight the coronavirus. “In our own little way,“ confirms Merlani, “I would say so. Consider that Switzerland had 1.000 beds in intensive care, Lombardy 500,“ and Ticino alone now has more than 130.

New suport hospitals

Today - but, while waiting to provide official communications, Dr. Merlani did not want to speak about this, the new “Covid network” will be presented, in which 4 new hospitals will be integrated. As anticipated by Il Caffè, Ospedale Italiano in Lugano and the Santa Chiara Clinic in Locarno will also become suitable structures for hosting patients suffering from coronavirus, “who need a continuation of treatment or for whom intensive care is not envisaged.” “The opening of the ward,“ explained Daniela Soldati, director of the Locarno clinic, “will not take place before mid-week, after having totally and perfectly isolated it from the rest of the clinic. Some of the staff will be allocated solely to that ward and there will be no contact with those who will continue to manage every other ward.” The “Covid network” also includes the hospital in Faido and the psychiatric ward of the Malcantonese hospital in Castelrotto (both for patients in need of less intensive care).

Information to be taken with a pinch of salt

We spoke earlier of the peak, and how hard it is to predict. However, it is difficult for non-experts to assess contagion data. One day they increase by 50 units and indicates that the infection slows down, then the next day they increase to 200 and everything seems to accelerate. Then it drops to 47, like yesterday. As Monday’s figures are always a little out of sync due to the fact that there’s the accumulation from the weekend, how should we assess the others? “The most important thing,“ explains Merlani, “is to analyse the trend over several days. Ticino is small and an important percentage variation can also be caused by the simple absence, that day, of a doctor known to do a lot of testing. The important thing is to see the medium-term projection.” What does this projection indicate? “That there seems to be a linear pattern, which seemed steeper in the early stages. Something’s definitely happening.”

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata