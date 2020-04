Interview with Dr Christian Garzoni is an expert on infectious diseases, he says “Even after April the 19th the virus will remind us of the times we are facing will be a reminder of the number of deaths, the economic difficulties and the psychological problems that are related to anxiety and isolation. It is hard thing to face, but a reality we must”.

Dr Garzoni, is it possible today to predict with precision when we will reach the peak in cases across Ticino?

«I think we must be very clear – the peak does not mean a surge in the Matterhorn-style curve with a peak and a rapid descent. It is more termed towards a long plateau and the purpose of closing the isolating is to make this phase as extreme as possible and spread over time to allow hospitalisation, care, and healing for people without an over clogged system. Taking this into consideration the peak, as in the maximum number of cases looks like it will be at the weekend. On the other hand, there will be a delay in the peak of hospitalised patients. However, this virus will continue to circulate and will affect the entire global population».

There are on record 2,195 people who have the virus. In addition, there are those who are at home in quarantine who have not taken the test. In total, how many coronavirus patients are estimated?

«Remember that the test is recommended only in severe cases therefore our numbers are text of serious cases with hospitalised pneumonia. Light cases have not been tested, there are those who have had mild symptoms. We therefore do not know how many cases there are in the population. We cannot answer this question today, but tomorrow with serological tests (to look for specific antibodies against COVID-19 in the population) it will be possible to have some additional indications. That along with the number of deaths will be the last figure that we will see decreasing».

Unfortunately a number of deaths have been reported in the last few days. Is the reality that these will accompany us to the peak, or should we consider that even when the curve starts to drop the number of deaths will remain high?

«Unfortunately, I fear that the number of deaths will be the last figure that we will see going down. It's hard to share this but we must be realistic, and the curve of casualties is always falling behind that of newly reported cases. The experience that derives from the Chinese data leads to predict deaths up to three weeks after the concentration of COVID-19 cases».

Are the deaths predominantly elderly who have underlying health issues or is that a myth?

«The deaths are almost always within the risk categories. More mature people aged over 65 and people who have so-called morbidity, heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease. Regrettably, there are also cases of people aged 50 or over whose death has been reported. We also have people aged 25 and over who have been hospitalised in intensive care and have benefited from a respirator. No one can therefore speculate, we must all be responsible, because it can touch everyone and because we must all have a very high respect for other individuals».

The pressure of these days on the health system leads to say that we will be able to overcome the most intense phase without reaching saturation?

«We must be very careful. Our health system has had the merit of preparing better. They have had little time to prepare but have coordinated the influx incredibly well by the General Staff of Conduct. The organisation on the territory is now optimal thanks to the collaboration between public hospitals, clinics, the Medical Association, the doctors of its territory, ambulances, the police, civil protection and all the health frontlines. The union has strengthened this. The epidemic, which was then catalogued as a pandemic, is following the plans envisaged by those who have worked to combat it by fielding vehicles and men without skimping across any forces. There are still measures that we could potentially implement, some will be taken in the next few days, others for now remain theoretical».

Our lives have changed radically in just a few weeks, but it was necessary, there were no alternatives

Then there is the contribution given by those who followed the stop decreed by the authority.

«I am perfectly aware of the sacrifices that has been asked of all citizens and the cantonal economy. Our life has changed radically in a few weeks, but it was exceptional circumstances that were necessary, there were no alternatives. The quarantine within these weeks has limited the virus spreading furthermore - but I stress it we are not at the end of the road yet. It has only allowed us to be able to cure and place our experience in making this better, we are all in this together. Right? We have 3 hospitals in the Canton dedicated only to positive COVID-19 licenses, with currently more than 300 hospitalised and people in intensive care. The situation remains serious and I sincerely thank the Ticino people all for their collaboration».

Warmer days are coming, Spring has sprung. How are we to escape temptation?

«It is the crucial point at this stage. We must not lower our guard; we must take advantage of the experience gained by other countries and of evolution. The numbers and curves of epidemics remain unchanged, as well as future potential infections even if the temperature rises and the sun shines in the sky. The disease remains serious for the individual and society».

There is talk of post April 19. Then can nothing change?

«The authority taking into careful thought of the health specialists will define if, how, when and what extent things will change from that day. It will be a difficult choice. If it is true that in the beginning people tended to take coronavirus lightly, I have the impression that in the last three weeks there is a good awareness of the severity we are facing. However, the problem will remain for a long time even after April 19 and the number of deaths will remind us of it, as will the economic difficulties and the psychological problems which will be related to anxiety and isolation, this is an incredibly difficult time. The problem will remain for a long time even after April 19 and it will be the number of deaths that will remind us of it, as well as the economic difficulties and the psychological problems related to anxiety and isolation».

So, shall we forget the term "normality" for a while?

«It will be a long process, we must be patient and not sing victory when the curve turns. Let's not rush, it would be an unforgivable mistake on everyone's part. We will stay united and we will do it».

Should we be wearing masks and gloves on all occasions outside the home?

«Masks remain precious assets. Sick people and healthcare professionals use them. Gloves, on the other hand, are not needed, you need careful hand hygiene, with soap or disinfectant. For shopping I understand the supermarket that says to use gloves because it wants to preserve the customer who arrives after being infected by those who may have touched the goods beforehand and were perhaps infected. It is an understandable precaution, but no need to walk the streets with gloves on».

Dr Christian Garzoni specialises in the area of Infectious diseases and vaccinology, internal medicine, infectious diseases in the context of transplants and immunosuppressed patients

