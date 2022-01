During 2021, following years marked by decline, Lugano’s population has increased. This was stated in today’s announcement by the City Hall. Based on data gathered as of 31 December 2021, the population numbers total 66,586 inhabitants. Following several years of decline - a trend observed in almost all urban centers of the Canton - population statistics indicate a reversal of the trend: Lugano’s population has started to grow again (+95, +0.1%). In 2020, however, the City had recorded a decrease of 591 inhabitants (-0.9%), and in 2019 of 565 (-0.8%).

The birth-death natural balance has improved significantly, from -446 to -151. Statistics indicate a strong turnaround in both the decrease in deaths (-28.7%) and the increase in births (+9.6%).

In 2021, deaths were 629, or -253 versus 2020, when there were 882. Age groups over 70 show a significant reduction in deaths (-23% between ages 70-79; -30% between 80-89; -38% between 90-99, -46% between 100-109). This aspect goes well beyond normal temporal statistical fluctuations and is due to the effects of the ongoing pandemic, which affected the oldest and most vulnerable population particularly in its initial phase in 2020.

Data allows to observe a further important trend reversal: arrivals have exceeded departures. Compared to 2020, the arrivals-departures balance goes from -165 to +195 units, with a strong increase in new arrivals (+7.9%) and a slight increase in departures (+0.9%). With regard to the rise in the number of arrivals, the figure for young people stands out: arrivals rose by 12% in both the 0-19 and 20-44 age brackets.

Regardless of the pandemic situation, there has been a further increase in the number of people moving within the city (with over 4,000 inter-neighborhood movements; +5%), as well as outside (with 5,543 arrivals and 5,348 departures). As far as nationalities are concerned, the ratio of Swiss population / EU27 / third countries remains stable.

140 nationalities. There were 424 persons who obtained Swiss citizenship during 2021

