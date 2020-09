The distribution of pasta, rice and canned foods in one of the richest cities in the world surprised even The New York Times

Distribution of food

The distribution of pasta, rice and canned foods in one of the richest cities in the world surprised even The New York Times. The mixture of those in need where many an argument broke out at the Vernets sports center which was used as a city shelter for the most vulnerable. There was also many who have zero protection and work on a meager salary - unable to fend, additionally a Swiss man and precarious worker, brought to his knees by the economic crisis by COVID. For the first time, a study went beyond photographing the embarrassing queues of the new poor in Geneva. It is the result of research conducted by Professor Jean-Michel Bonvin, sociologist of the University of Geneva, financed by the Les Colis du Coeur foundation and made known in recent days.

Suffering and deprivation

The report measures the pulse of an unprecedented social emergency. It was enough for Geneva researchers to explore the painful daily life and deprivation of 223 people to discover a picture of extreme fragility. ‘The sample is representative of the thousands of people in the canton who still need help to eat today’ assures Jean-Michel Bonvin. Families with an income of more or less two thousand francs a month have lost almost everything during the semi-confinement. About 20% often found themselves fasting for a full day.

Seven out of ten people do not ask for assistance

Overcrowded homes

The data does not lie and sink into the living flesh of the ‘invisible’. Sometimes they reveal situations of unexpected criticality. It turns out, for example, that 59% of the sample observed live in homes where the number of occupants is three times that of the available rooms. Seven out of ten people do not ask for assistance, for fear of losing their job (in black), and about half do not have health coverage. For many it was difficult to maintain ordinary expenses such as telephone top-ups. Some did not even have sufficient credit to make up the number of charitable associations, says Alain Bolle, director of the Protestant Social Center, during the presentation of the study, to which he contributed by providing data and feedback: ‘The economic and social unease is becoming more and more acute’.

The health shock revealed an embarrassing gap. For the Geneva authorities who are responsible for defining a prevention and information policy, this is perhaps the most painful aspect. ‘We need to be able to do more accurate work, focusing on proximity’ says Christina Kitsos, head of social affairs in the city executive. The socialist municipal government hopes for a structuring collaboration with the cantonal Department of Social Affairs, which is also headed by a socialist, Thierry Apothéloz. The Genevan councilor of state obtained from the Grand Council an emergency fund of 15 million in favou of precarious workers who lost their jobs during the epidemic. But the referendum launched by the UDC hangs on the initiative.

