The president of the Geneva State Council Antonio Hodgers (Verdi) has tested positive for coronavirus. This was announced in a note today by the Presidential Department of Geneva.

Hodgers entered solitary confinement as soon as he learned of the outcome.

In agreement with the cantonal doctor’s service, an in-depth analysis was carried out to determine whether the Green politician was in contact with other people less than 1.5 meters away during the period of the infection.

During his quarantine, which will last until the 12th October, the leadership of the Geneva government will be resumed by the councilor of state Mauro Poggia - currently vice president of the executive.

