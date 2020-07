One of the most striking phenomena that we experienced in the most acute pandemic phase was the closure of schools. A maneuver that was necessary to contain the spread of Coronavirus, but which has shown some critical points. First of all, the difficulty in being able to guarantee all Ticino students the opportunity to follow lessons remotely. A gap that has worsened especially by observing how the different school grades have approached the subject of education via online media. Also in consideration of the fact that the children involved in compulsory cycles are all digital natives and by their nature perfectly comfortable in using technologies. Moreover, if we analyse investments in the educational sector, according to the latest Eurostat surveys until 2018, Switzerland reserves 5.6% of GDP for schools, while Iceland leads this ideal ranking with 7.3%, followed by Sweden with 6.9%, Denmark with 6.4%, Belgium with 6.2%. France stands at 5.1%, Germany at 4.2%, while Italy invests only 4% of its GDP in schools. Net of the numbers, which however have their value in photographing the situation.

How will this precedent we have experienced, with the total shutdown of schools, help the school system in general to face its transition into digital? What are the challenges that teachers and students (but also parents) will have to be able to face and solve?

Coronavirus is not the source of our problems, it is an event that showed us how fragile we are and how profound the educational problems we have had for a long time are. At the same time, this crisis sets unprecedented conditions for innovating the education system in all countries of the world, including Switzerland. Those in charge of educational institutions now have the opportunity to invest in broad spectrum education. It must leverage technologies, but it must have its best allies in families, students and especially teachers. Each actor available on the field must take a piece of this challenge on his shoulders to open the educational system and build an ecosystem of true learning innovation (that is, innovation in training).

In your opinion, what were the best practices you observed in the world? What experiences would it make sense to borrow, because virtuous, in view of an evolution of the school for the next months and years?

There are key elements that many Northern European countries - from Denmark to Estonia, from Germany to the United Kingdom, from Finland to Sweden - have cultivated in a virtuous way. They invested in an innovation innovation ecosystem. They enabled schools, universities, local administrations, startups and educational companies, investors and venture capitalists willing to work together to ensure that education keeps pace with the future. While large tech operators move to offer schools infrastructure and software services, small businesses struggle to develop a standardised offering of products for schools, universities, professional courses and e-learning.

Indeed, schools are not only often unable to purchase digital and distance learning products, but they also lack the internal processes necessary to introduce them to the classroom. In Finland and Scandinavia, startups active in training struggle to survive, but different platforms - such as Skolon and Visma - have started offering schools a large set of tailor-made solutions, often integrated with the school register or with the school cloud. At the same time, these countries are far ahead in guaranteeing to each student either the provision of a personal notebook or the possibility of using their smartphones or tablets to take advantage of technological solutions adapted to the school.

After these months of forced closure of schools, some parents in Ticino are worried both about the resumption of lessons in these weeks, but even more for the next year. How should we imagine the school in the coming months and years? It will certainly no longer be what we have been used to for decades ...I believe that parents’ concern - as well as that of students and teachers - can be shared. Given the situation, we cannot imagine that school in September will resume as if nothing had happened: a ‘new normal’ awaits us, in which nothing will be as before. As in any crisis, today we suffer from the uncertainty of the future. But there are some things we can do to turn a problem into an opportunity for innovation. First of all, you can invest in education technology to ensure that educational activities are carried out better both online and in the presence. And I am not only thinking of Whatsapp or Zoom: I am referring instead to the adoption of digital applications and solutions conceived in the pedagogical field, because technology is not an end, but only a tool and we must use the right ones. Secondly, this crisis is an opportunity to restore the centrality of public investment in education. Doing it today means building public-private partnerships that allow everyone to provide the best public service possible, regardless of whether it is a public body or a private body. Because education is a fundamental human right, in the classroom and online, which the state cannot abdicate, regardless of famines, wars or pandemics.

