The decision was made to better represent the interests of Swiss domestic customers

Valenzano Rossi: ‘Sometimes we compare different approaches, becoming independent we believe we will be more effective’

The group plans to ‘strengthen its commitment in the interests of private customers and SMEs resident in Switzerland and will in future speak independently on legislative and supervisory issues’.

‘onthespot’ contacted Karin Valenzano Rossi, member of the Board of Directors of Raiffeisen Switzerland, to understand the reasoning behind the decision.

‘The main reason - explains Karin Valenzano - lies in the fact that the Raiffeisen group in the elaboration of its strategy, confirmed its intention to emphasise its cooperative model and concentrating its energies on the domestic market, and therefore on its private customers and small and medium-sized enterprises based in Switzerland. Raiffeisen therefore wants to be able to promote these domestic interests independently in both the social and economic and political contexts. The goal is to avoid that our position is somewhat weakened by divers approaches and interests ie: In short, we want to have a particular weight in the political and social discussion in Switzerland in order to achieve greater effectiveness in the interest of our customers’.

Does this imply that there are different political positions in the SBA compared to those who follow the domestic market?

‘I think it is clear to everyone that the banking sector and the interests of the various players in Switzerland have changed considerably in recent years and therefore interests increasingly diverge, especially for those who perhaps have an international scope, and therefore are more oriented towards the export of financial services than those who focus on the domestic market. Instead, we want to devote our energies to local customers, also to have a greater weight in the formation of a will and a political consensus regarding the issues of the Swiss financial centre’.

‘Raiffeisen does not do politics - Karin Valenzano stated - but we still want to contribute to the creation of socio-economic framework conditions, also by collaborating for decisions at parliamentary level. Inside the SBA, on the other hand, we often find ourselves with opposing interests, and therefore leaving this association allows us to carry out a discussion independently with greater force’.

‘Within the SBA there may be interests and approaches that differ due to the context, size and structure of the various institutions. We certainly want to continue to collaborate with all those who represent the interests of our financial centre and it can be done even without being within the SBA, cooperating with all the players in the sector, including large banks, domestic valence and the SBA itself’

Board of Raiffeisen, Guy Lachappelle, said that the group no longer feels represented by the body, where it sees a situation in which dissenting opinions are analysed too little.

Lachappelle sees the greatest differences of opinion with respect to the SBA in the field of international norms and standards: these, according to Raiffeisen, should not be applied on an equal footing to business with domestic clients. The Swiss Bankers Association said it regretted Raiffeisen’s decision, but remains open to a future turnaround by the bank.

SBA: SWISS BANKERS ASSOCIATION

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata