The agreement between 27 EU countries on the multi-year budget and on the Recovery Fund is important and opens the way to greater resistance on the negative economic effects of coronavirus - along with stronger growth in the area over the years to come - provided that the project is implemented in the appropriate time and manner. Having said that, it must be added that this plan, although relevant alone will not be able to solve all the fundamental problems of what is the second largest economic area in the world - behind the US and before China - starting with the problem of excessive public debt of a part of the member countries. Creating common debt to fuel the Recovery Fund is an important step, but it is the result of an emergency situation caused by the coronavirus and concerns a relative sum in relation to the public debt of the area. In the post virus, sooner or later it will be necessary to return to implementing a gradual reduction of the excessive public debts of the individual countries.

We summarise the terms of the agreement between the 27 of the EU, which will have to be approved by both the European Parliament and the national Parliaments. Economic aid linked to the agreement will be available in the first months of 2021 The EU budget for the period 2021-2027 will have a volume of 1.074 billion euros (around 1.150 billion francs) - added to this is the Recovery Fund, with a volume of 750 billion euros (803 billion francs); the sum of the Fund will be divided into 390 billion euros in grants (therefore not to be repaid) and 360 billion in loans. The Recovery Fund will be financed with securities issued by the EU on the markets, with a common form of debt.

Grants and loans from the Recovery Fund will be used both for economic recovery and for specific development plans (innovation, sustainability, environment, etc.). According to the projections, the main recipients of the aid will be Italy, Spain and Poland. The Government of Rome estimates that as many as 208 billion euros (223 billion francs) will go to Italy, that is 127 billion euros in loans and 81 billion euros in grants. Incidentally, pending recovery funds and a new EU budget, different anti-crisis instruments are already available in the area: State-saving fund (ESM) for 240 billion euros, SURE labor market fund for 100 billion, EIB loans for 200 billion .

Funding and controls

The agreement reached in Brussels is the result of the compromise between the sides. The countries in the rigour of public finances (Holland, Austria, Denmark, Sweden, to which Finland has joined) have accepted the amount of the Recovery Fund, but have obtained a reduction in the part of grants and discounts for their contributions to the budget. The Mediterranean countries (Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece) have obtained considerable aid, but have accepted the principle of clear control over the economic reforms they will have to carry out: the EU states will be called upon to approve the various national plans, with a qualified majority; if a state still has concerns, it will submit the matter to the EU Council. Germany, closer to the rigorous, and France, closer to the Mediterranean, have mediated.

According to Eurostat, public debt in the EU in the first quarter of 2020 was 11.061 billion euros (around 11.900 billion francs), 79.5% of the area’s GDP. The € 750 billion of the Recovery Fund is approximately 6.8% of this debt. As debt is growing sharply due to the coronavirus, it will be an even lower percentage at the end of the year. With all due respect for the amount allocated and for solidarity, it would therefore be a mistake to say that we are now moving quickly towards a common debt in the EU. Individual national debts will still occupy the scene for a long time.

Lighthouse on the figures

There are 7 EU countries that at the end of March were above the average debt: Greece (176%), Italy (137%), Portugal (120%), Belgium (104%), France (101%), Spain (98% ), Cyprus (97%). Of the other 20 countries, 6 were between 60% and 75% and 14 were below 60% (the time limit established). It is clear that for countries with excessive debt, the problem of returning to reducing debt which will slow down economic growth and expose to instability and turbulence will remain in the post virus. Observed special countries will inevitably remain above average. Above all Italy and Greece: the first from 2008 onwards has practically no longer reduced the annual public debt / GDP, the second has in some cases managed to cut it but remains at very high levels.

