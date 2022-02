The economic world emerged from the polls on Sunday in a rather ugly state. 63% of voters said no to abolishing the excise tax on emissions, an outcome predicted by the polls but of unexpected proportions. The Socialist Party, promoter of the referendum, once again successfully managed to block a tax relief - it had already succeeded in 2017 with Enterprise Reform III - while the middle-class area was forced to take note of the fact its electorate did not follow it. The days in which the government and parliament made decisions on economic issues and the people (generally) followed seem to be over. Since the passage of the Minder initiative on the remuneration of managers, the relationship between the electorate and the demands of the productive world has become much more complicated.

«The economy loses the people» titled the Tages-Anzeiger yesterday. The argument of tax relief as a way to strengthen the economic centre and encourage job creation is no longer appealing. Whereas the Left, in pointing the finger at profit-making multinationals and at the plunder of the public purse during times of crisis, has found an effective argument with which they could have a good chance at the next tax vote.

The SP on the attack

The collection of signatures against the removal of withholding taxes on Swiss bond interest is still in progress, but the campaign has already been launched. «We are fighting a measure that would only benefit oligarchs and people who do not pay taxes,« National Councillor Samuel Bendahan (VD), vice-president of the party, reaffirmed the other day. According to the PS, the measure that was approved in December by the Chambers is an incentive to «economic crime». Not only that. Bolstered by its success at the polls, the party is pushing for the introduction of a 15% minimum tax for large companies with an international focus.

In an interview with Tamedia Group newspapers yesterday, party co-president Cédric Wermuth said that Sunday’s victory «marks a stopping point for the neo-liberal logic of tax privileges» and that it is now out of the question to «find new tricks» to circumvent the 15% international minimum. The business community is well aware that Sunday’s reversal was not an episode. «The one on the issue tax is a real missed opportunity. But it is also a wake-up call because there will be other challenges ahead,« says Economiesuisse’s director responsible for Italian-speaking Switzerland, Marco Martino. «We have to learn from this result and think about how to succeed in conveying our message to the electorate.»

«Stirring up healthy emotions»

That with certain reforms, the relationship between voters and the business community is no longer as solid as it once was is well known. «Internally, the issue has already been addressed. Last year, we launched a campaign entitled «We are all the economy» that was linked to the issues of sustainability, but wanted to give us the opportunity to make people understand that the economy is all of us. However, it will take time.» Martino made no secret of his concern ahead of the upcoming ballot box date. «It will be very difficult, also because these are very technical issues that are difficult to make people understand. We too should learn to be more direct to make people understand what is at stake. We must not hesitate to stir up healthy emotions. We can’t always insist on the same topics.»

President of USAM Fabio Regazzi considers two distinct phenomena in this situation. Sunday’s vote was on the one hand «the litmus test» that the ratio has cracked and that there is a problem of loss of credibility of the economy. At the same time, however, there is the question of whether, paradoxically, it is not also a reflection of the favorable situation in which the economy is. «Probably, it is doing so well, that we can no longer get the message out about how to promote it further. The economy is pulling and exports are working, despite the pandemic and the strong franc. We might as well not change, many voters may have thought, convinced that for them the abolition of the emission tax would bring nothing,« the People’s Democratic MP points out.

«The roles have reversed.»

A new approach is needed, Regazzi acknowledges. «You have to have the courage to have a 360-degree discussion and to call into question what until a few years ago were certainties. But battling against the left is always difficult. They are well organized and know how to mobilize. They also have more money in the voting campaigns than we do. The roles are now reversed». For some time now, there has also been talk of increasing the participation of entrepreneurs in political life. «This is a fundamental element. Good intentions are not enough, we need to increase the share of entrepreneurs in politics, where they can assert their credibility».

