The Federal Office of Information Technology and Telecommunication (FOITT) will implement a system solution for the COVID certificate by the end of June 2021. During a pilot phase, the first certificates will be issued gradually in the cantons starting on June 7. Before the end of June, the system will be introduced throughout Switzerland. The implementation will have to have a very high level of security and will therefore undergo a public security assessment test. In order to carry out this test, the first version of the Swiss COVID certificate is being made available as of now.

Currently, the implementation of the COVID certificate is underway and will be gradually introduced in the cantons as of June 7. Prior to this date, the entire system’s functionality and operation, along with its security, will be thoroughly tested. In tandem with the security analyses carried out by the National Cyber Security Center (NCSC), the new system is now undergoing an endurance test by other experts and interested parties as part of a public security test. The source code for the COVID certificate is therefore also available to the general public now. Possible security gaps found during this test will be taken into account and constantly integrated into the development phase.

As of this date, the National Cybersecurity Center (NCSC) is collecting the test data, reviewing its contents, and prioritizing it according to its level of importance, and ordering any adjustments necessary through the FOIT security development team.

All participants may register their detailed test results on the form published on the NCSC website. To provide the full transparency required by NCSC, the results recorded on the site will be updated regularly and made publicly available.

Additional information about the safety assessment test and the form to report test results are available on the NCSC website:

The Federal Council will be providing additional information on the introduction, solution, and features of the COVID certificate expected on Friday, June 4, 2021.

