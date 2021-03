This is not acceptable: the disparity is evident and restaurant owners are asking for open terraces. This is whatGastroSuisse summarized in the letter to the President of the State Council Norman Gobbi and to the Director of the Department of Health and Social Affairs (DSS) Raffaele De Rosa. Two pages, in French, signed by the president Casimir Platzer and the director Daniel Borner, in which the leaders of the association of restaurant and hotel owners ask the cantonal government to consider «the reopening of the terraces in order to allow the consumption of food and drinks purchased at restaurants that provide take-away.

« The contents of the letter will be debated in the Government «but I cannot see much room for manoeuvre.» said the president of the Council of State, prompted by Corriere del Ticino. «Considering the experience gained with the ski lift terraces, it will be very difficult for us to follow up on this request». In February, the State Council, having wanted to grant more freedom on the slopes, was summoned by Bern and was forced to confirm the closure of these areas.

« Easter provides an important opportunity for relaxing during these difficult times», said the letter from GastroSuisse states. In comparison to last year, when the Ticino was at the most delicate stage of confinement, the situation in 2021 «is completely different.» The majority of hotel rooms have already been reserved and campsites are practically full « the public will take advantage of these days of vacation». This is where we get to the heart of the matter: in our opinion, the closure of restaurant terraces « would have an unintended negative effect «As happened on the ski slopes, hungry and thirsty customers will not be able to refresh themselves comfortably, but will have to make do with taking away and camping in makeshift places. This will generate dangerous gatherings « which increase the risk of a third wave «. Besides the health risk, GastroSuisse also spoke of «a two-speed society»: Yes, because if on the one hand the terraces of restaurants must remain closed, the same does not apply to those of hotels. In short, in addition to being «a dangerous injustice, the closure of restaurant terraces could also have health repercussions. Hence the invitation to the cantonal authorities to take action in Bern to obtain a derogation.

Gastroticino

For the president of Gastroticino Massimo Suter, the opening of the restaurant terraces would be «a gesture, not so much symbolic, as a partial solution of a paradox that even the public struggles to understand the purpose and logic». The hope of Suter, published Friday on his Facebook page, is that «at least, that in the face of yet another sacrifice that is required of us, we begin to reason in a concrete and pragmatic way, putting on the table an equal treatment «.️

«Better in the mountains»

The significant influx of tourists for the Easter weekend also worries the cantonal authorities. Just last year, the call to tourists from beyond the Alps was not to come to Ticino. The message twelve months later is: do it, but do it safely. In an interview with the «Blick,« the director of the DSS urged the guests of Ticino’s tourist facilities to behave responsibly: follow the rules, wear a mask and keep their distance. « Gatherings are to be avoided: it is better to take a walk in the mountains than on crowded squares « . In any event, a closing of the Ticino’s borders - a Federal decision - if the situation worsens would not make much sense: «Tourists would go to other cantons». This scenario appears in any case improbable: «Bern has not yet introduced border controls. The Italians who live in the red zones can enter Switzerland without limitations», De Rosa observed.

