The measures taken to combat the coronavirus epidemic will be extended until 26 April. They will then will be gradually eased. The Federal Council decided today. New information meeting attended by President of the Swiss Confederation Simonetta Sommaruga, Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Home Affairs (FDHA) Alain Berset and Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (FDEA) Guy Parmelin.

Sommaruga: ‘Measures in force until 26 April’.

“Luckily, we acted fast. The public has recognised the seriousness of the situation and follows the rules. We can be proud of the way we are behaving,“ began President of the Swiss Confederation Simonetta Sommaruga. “The route is the correct one, but we must not give up now, because we have not yet reached the destination,“ she added. “Now the question is when will we be able to relax the measures: gradually we will, provided that the distance and hygiene rules are respected.” “We have decided that the measures will continue until 26 April and then we will gradually ease them,“ Sommaruga announced. In the meantime, we will consider how to proceed with the easing, which will begin before the end of the month. Decisions on when and how the measures will be relaxed will be taken at the next meeting, scheduled for 16 April.

Measures in Ticino extended until 19 April

With regard to the restrictions adopted by the canton of Ticino, which go beyond the requirements of the emergency ordinance issued by the Government, they may be extended until 19 April.

Berset: “First easing at the end of April”

For his part, Alain Berset recalled the contagion situation. “The number of contagions is stabilising. The priority remains to protect the most vulnerable sections of the population and, at the same time, to safeguard the capacity of the health system. The balance is fragile.” “We have decided that we will have to start initial easing towards the end of April,“ Berset said. “This easing will take place based on the evolution of the epidemic. Return to normal will take several weeks. But now is the time to stay the course.” “We’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s more important than ever now to stick to the rules. We have to stay home at Easter,“ he said. “Reaching the peak does not mean being able to return to normal immediately.” Asked about the reopening of schools, Berset explained: “We already have an idea of how to proceed: schools are among our priorities, but we need to differentiate between compulsory schools and universities. We want to get out of this situation as soon as possible, but we don’t want to undo what we have done, so we must have patience,“ Berset explained.

Daniel Koch, on the other hand, pointed out that “the figures do not allow us to predict the course of the pandemic: the trend seems to be positive and if the measures continue to be respected the curve will go down and we can relax the measures.”

Short-time work allowance also for on-call workers

Guy Parmelin talked about economic scenarios instead. “30% of the working population is in reduced employment and production has fallen by 25%. The measures taken by the Federal Council work, but not everywhere.” This is why the Government has taken some additional measures. Compensation for short-time work may be granted to an increased number of on call workers. Income from temporary employment will not affect the compensation scheme: it is a financial incentive to fill vacancies in, for example, agriculture or logistics. Until now, on-call workers whose degree of employment fluctuated by more than 20% were not entitled to this compensation. Companies can now claim compensation if they have employed these employees for more than six months. This is intended to prevent the dismissal of the approximately 200,000 people working on call in Switzerland.

No duties on medical equipment

The Federal Council has also decided to temporarily suspend customs duties on imports of important medical equipment. This type of equipment is essential for the fight against coronavirus and with this measure it will be possible to import it at low cost and simplifying procedures as much as possible. According to the Customs Tariff Act, the government can reduce or suspend duty rates in extraordinary circumstances, particularly in the event of a famine or an increase in the prices of essential goods. Importers are no longer required to certify the origin of products for duty-free import. In addition, private importers are equated with the civil protection authorities of the Confederation and the cantons, which already have the right to import duty-free protective equipment.

Commercial premises rents

The Government has also dealt with the situation regarding rents for commercial premises. As a result of the measures taken against the coronavirus, many businesses are currently closed and tenants fear that they will no longer be able to pay their rents. The Federal Council does not intend to intervene in private law relations between tenants and landlords, but urges the parties concerned to seek constructive and pragmatic solutions through dialogue.

“Coronavirus will cause a serious economic downturn”

Even now it can be assumed that the “shutdown” due to the coronavirus will result in a collapse of exceptional value creation. How important this collapse will be, of course, will depend on the evolution of the epidemic. Based on data from SECO, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (DETAILS HERE), it is claimed that “second-impact” economic effects such as a wave of redundancies and insolvencies could be triggered. The longer the forced confinement lasts, the more likely these effects are likely to occur. SECO presented the government with two negative scenarios, with a much more pronounced possible recession and recovery slower than expected, on 19 March. If the collapse were to prove more serious and if it were to trigger second-round effects, the standard of living in Switzerland would be affected tangibly and absolutely out of the ordinary. However, making reliable assumptions, it has been pointed out, is extremely difficult.

Media crisis: “Let’s assess the situation.”

Asked about the media crisis, Simonetta Sommaruga explained: “We are aware that the media are in a structural crisis. With the pandemic, the situation has worsened. At the same time, I remind you that the media can also take advantage of short-time working and other instruments made available by the Federal Council. However, we intend to discuss the dossier in order to give an answer to the sector.”

Support for the aviation sector

The government has also instructed the Federal Department of Finance (FDF), the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC) and the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (FDEA) to propose measures to provide liquidity support to the aviation sector, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Guarantees are subject to strict conditions and only provided if companies cannot otherwise cover their liquidity needs. “The aviation sector is a critical infrastructure for the country’s economy: a prolonged interruption of international connections would result in substantial economic losses. More than one third of all exports from and around one sixth of all imports into Switzerland are by air. In terms of full-time positions, the aviation sector employs over 190 people in Switzerland,“ said the executive.

