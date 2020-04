Ah, 1950s America. Or rather, the encounter between two myths of the imagery of the stars and stripes: the automobile and the cinema. Drive-ins have made millions dream. The scene is always the same: he invites her, the car turns into an intimate place, and inside one film takes place while outside another rolls on. A scene of kissing and cuddling. Ticino could also soon embrace this form of enjoyment. This is normal, considering the coronavirus emergency and the restrictions on gatherings and major events. It’s true: you have to look back to move forward. Yes, old drive-ins could be the future of cinema.

Projects already on the table

The reason is clear: in a large open space, the possibility of contagion would be reduced to a minimum. Cars would be well away from each other, thus ensuring respect for social distancing. Not surprisingly, both in Chiasso and Lugano something is on the boil. In the border town, for example, the Grande Velocità association within the Spazio Lampo is working together with the Town Hall: next week the project will be officially presented at the Palapenz.

There are instead two proposals on the banks of the Ceresio. One is internal, on which the Events and Congress Division leans towards, the other, external one, has already arrived, just like in Chiasso, in the Town Hall. “In fact, we have made a complete evaluation” explains Claudio Chiapparino, director of the aforementioned Division. “We didn’t want to get caught off guard. On the one hand, we identified a possible space in the dirt road of the Gerra, on the other hand we involved the various parties. I think of the Cinestar or Cinema by the Lake. Anyway, the drive-in idea was something we were thinking about before the emergency. It was a cue ball. The current situation, of course, pushes us to seek and find viable solutions. This type of enjoyment would offer a moment of leisure in absolute safety. And we, as a city, would be ready in two or three weeks.” What about the external offering? It is linked to the singer-songwriter Paolo Meneguzzi, confirms the City Councillor Roberto Badaracco: “In addition to films there would be concerts, plays and more. All this, in fact, taking advantage of the safety offered by cars. The project also includes catering with locally-sourced products. It is something we will look into, given the problem of the numerous summer events cancelled in Lugano.”

A Swiss reality

Outside Ticino, drive-ins are already a reality. And for a long time. Mathieu Jacquemod, for example, launched in 2014 with some friends. Every year, he organises three to four rallies in Valais. “It must be said that it’s no walk in the park,“ he says. “You have to find the right place, pay the film rights, pay the FM frequencies as the film audio is enjoyed through the car stereos and, last but not least, pay for the projector and giant screen. The few profits we make, since we’re an association, are reinvested. But what drives us is our passion for cinema: at the time we started out among ourselves, in an industrial area, with our cars and inviting our girlfriends for private screenings. Then we said to each other, “Why not propose it on a larger scale? Jacquemod offers an all-American experience: “In addition to the film we have the so-called roller-girls, who bring food and drink to the cars skating. It’s a bit like going back in time. Going to a drive-in is different than going to the cinema. Given the emergency, it’s a viable solution for screenings. But I don’t know how many others will follow this lead.”

Among the “others” mentioned by Jacquemod is the Swiss Touring Club, with one drive-in in Cossonay and another in Hinwil. “The idea of the drive-in was born out of a diversification conversation,“ explains spokesman Laurent Pignot. “The fact that most of our partners own a car did the rest. The past success has been enormous. In Cossonay we were able to accommodate 110 cars while in Hinwil we went with an average of 140. We also enjoyed reviving an old tradition, one lost in the midst of time. In the end, drive-ins aren’t just a movie theatre. They are an experience.” An experience that TCS will not bring to Ticino. For now.

