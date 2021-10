Not many would have bet on Maghetti. The district had lost some of its appeal over time and it’ s therefore quite incredible to see how, particularly since this year, that the area has become one of the liveliest in Lugano. It is one of the most active and frequented. Both during the day and in the evening. This is more or less what happened in via della Posta, in via Magatti and in the Gallery. And precisely the axis via della Posta-Magatti-Galleria-Maghetti has literally moved the city’ s center of gravity, effectively enlarging the pedestrian area up to Piazza Indipendenza. However, the success of this area did not come by chance and it was not a matter of luck. It required patience and the courage to focus on new formulas. And it took big investments. Tomorrow, the Maghetti Foundation has decided to organize a party to inaugurate the new District and yesterday it summoned the press to illustrate the stages that have been taken in recent years to achieve success. True, the restyling work has been completed for a while already, but the arrival of the pandemic has made it impossible for a real inauguration to take place earlier.

«We understood - explained Rinaldo Passera, president of the Maghetti Foundation - the necessity of rendering the inner gallery of the district more welcoming, launching a modernization project whose objective was to ensure that the Maghetti would remain a good place to live for decades to come. In brief, it should continue to be an interesting place to visit. It was a brave decision, taken in the midst of an economic crisis and having to find significant economic resources. But the result today comforts us and justifies the energy spent». «As we said - confirmed the director of the Foundation, Riccardo Caruso - we wanted the Maghetti to be an attractive place again, touching some elements that could overcome a sense of heaviness that was becoming increasingly perceived. We have therefore worked on the heights of the windows to enhance the sensory perception of the space and on the lighting, especially in weak points such as the main entrances, which were rather dark. We also tried to make the internal circulation even more fluid, eliminating any architectural barriers». The Oratory has also undergone some important renovations, including a veranda that has increased the space available for various activities. For Caruso, the most engaging part, however, was the contact with businesses (bars, restaurants, stores and offices in the neighborhood). With new ones, yes, but also those already present. «Who believed in the project and therefore remained at Maghetti, tackling the construction period with courage and sacrifice.» Many negotiations followed for the re-rental of 12 internal stores that had become available, to which 5 more were added outdoors that had become vacant in the interim. There was a default by California Bakery (the company would have had to occupy most of the spaces facing the square and «blocked» the relaunch for more than a year), but the problem was solved. «Luckily - Caruso explained - when we succeeded in freeing ourselves from this contract (California Bakery had serious financial difficulties in Italy, ed.) we promptly set up a new restaurant project for Piazza Maghetti that led to today’s splendid reality». A reality called the Court of Tastes that, in the central square, is animated by the Braceria, Pesce pazzo and Latte macchiato, which add up to the other active activities in the food service present at Maghetti. «We wanted the right people. We never wanted to rent just to fill space. Not to forget that for the sake of a healthy balance and to ensure that all merchants can work at their best, we never wanted to accept applications that would conflict or compete directly with existing businesses.» And whereas the Maghetti also has its own residential dimension (60 apartments).

Faithful since 1984

And so it is that the old businesses have been joined by new ones. But there are also those who are familiar with the neighborhood. Erbolario, for example, has been there since 1984. The owners of the historic store recalled, «Il Maghetti has reawakened and has returned to being a central hub of meeting, far from the city’s chaos and noise, inviting us to a great and rediscovered intimacy in human contacts, so necessary after this period of forced isolation».

USI and services

The Maghetti operation has been successful partly because, as stated above, the Foundation has decided to change the patterns a little with respect to the past and - in addition to catering and commerce - has decided to focus on services. New-technology companies have arrived and also the Corriere del Ticino has chosen to transfer its Lugano editorial office to the district. Next came the University of Italian Switzerland, which in 2019 opened Il Litorale. The initiative - as explained by project manager Dimitri Loringett - represented a sort of «extra muros» of USI in the heart of the City of Lugano. «Conceived as a meeting place between the society and the academic world, the spaces on the second floor of the building in Piazza San Rocco 3 - previously belonging to the Pauline sisters - were redefined and adapted to allow shared work activities, the so-called coworking». In fact, Il Litorale was born out of USI’s desire to develop initiatives that would adhere to its «third mandate» (service to the community). The choice of bringing the project to Maghetti was due, on the one hand, to the attractive terms offered by the Foundation and, on the other, above all to its particularly prestigious geographical location. It was therefore a win-win situation, in which USI found a suitable place to realize its project».

The inauguration party tomorrow: the program

The inauguration party for the new Maghetti District is planned for tomorrow. It will begin at 10 am with the cutting of the ribbon by the municipal Roberto Badaracco. Live music is scheduled at 10.15 am at the Galleria della Filanda, at the Chiostro at 12.30 pm and in Piazza Maghetti at 4 pm and 7 pm. In the square at 4 pm, you can watch the performance of Fabrizio Vendramin (action painting), while from 2 pm to 6 pm in the playground there will be entertainment for children with Glitter tatoos.

But there’ s more. Food and wine tastings and various menus of the day will be possible in these places:_Wine Bar, Pesce pazzo, Latte Macchiato, Thai Take Away, Caffè Roma and Grande Pizza Caffè. In addition, as far as shopping is concerned, tomorrow’s day will offer discounts and special offers in the stores of Maghetti. And a sweepstakes is also planned. Participation cards can be found in the neighborhood stores. First prize: 300 francs, second prize 200 francs and third prize 100 francs (all in shopping vouchers).

