The Russian economy and it’s weaknesses

A military giant but an economic dwarf. This description, which is sometimes used by experts on all things Russian, is perhaps a bit of a stretch on both counts, but it at least has the merit of grasping the essence. Which is this: Russia is a nuclear power and has large military forces, but the importance of its economic power is much less. A similar argument can be made in relation to the area and population of Russia: it is the largest nation in the world and has about 146 million inhabitants (source Worldometer), but its position in the world ranking of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is not proportionate to its size.

The numbers

Based on the 2021 data of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) compiled by Statistics Time, in the order of nominal GDP Russia ranks eleventh, preceded by the USA, China, Japan, Germany, the UK, India, France, Italy, Canada and South Korea; in terms of nominal GDP per capita it ranks only 68th, followed by China at 64th place. When GDP is considered on the basis of purchasing power parity, Russia rises a few places and is sixth, behind China, the USA, India, Japan and Germany. However, even with this method of calculation, its GDP per capita does not improve much: it is in 56th place and among the countries ahead of it are Poland (42nd ) and Romania (51st).

According to many economists, Russia is part of the so-called BRIC group, i.e. Brazil, Russia, India and China, the main emergent countries. In the last twenty years, Russia has moved forward economically, but it is also the case that it has had some strong slowdowns, especially in the last decade. It is interesting to compare Russia’s annual economic growth with world annual growth over the last seven years (again IMF data). In 2015 Russia -2% and world 3.4%, in 2016 0.2% and 3.3% respectively, in 2017 1.8% and 3.8%, in 2018 2.8% and 3.6%, in 2019 2% and 2.8%, in 2020 -2.7% and -3.1%, in 2021 4.5% and 5.9%.

Not fast pace

Aside from the pandemic 2020, when the Russian economy declined less than the global average, Russia’s otherwise economic growth has been well below the global average. This may be usual for an already highly developed country, but not for a large up-and-coming country, which should have a faster pace because it has more ground to cover. Among the BRICs, China and India have had a faster pace, while Brazil and Russia have had slower speeds.

Russia is rich in commodities, including oil and gas, but it has not sped up as many thought it would. Many experts believe that raw materials are both a strength and a weakness for the country, as it remains too dependent on this business. In addition to this issue of an insufficient level of diversification in the economy, there is also the issue of political power and state-owned companies, which retain significant weight in Russia. After the fall of the USSR, the private sector has undergone its own development, but the public sector, albeit changed, still has a large presence. According to the experts themselves, the quantity of regulations and legislative constraints on productive activities remains excessive, despite the work of government agencies for simplification.

Russian military intervention in Ukraine has prompted the launch of articulated North American and European sanctions against Moscow. These sanctions - which are already extensive, but may be expanded - affect and will affect a country that is large in size but does not have equally great economic strength. If they remain, they will hence be sanctions with a good degree of effectiveness. The collapse of the ruble and the Moscow Stock Exchange (far greater than the downturns of the major European stock exchanges) are only the first indications of the ample difficulties that Russia has and will have.

Double-edged gas

The strength of gas supplies to European countries is also relative to Russia, it is a double-edged sword. If it is true that blockages in supplies would create problems for Europe, it is equally true that Russia would see its revenues decrease considerably. Replacing in the short and medium period the European money, that with the current price increases are now more, would not be easy; the Chinese availability would not be enough. War is not convenient for anyone, first of all because there are human losses that are unacceptable and also because the whole world economy risks a slowdown. Ukraine is clearly the main victim. But also Russia, which started this war, will not get a positive balance from it. All the more so since the Russian economy already had structural problems; these problems will take on even greater weight if the war conflict continues, with the consequent sanctions.

The franc reaches parity with the euro and continues to be in the group of safe-haven assets

The Euro/Franc exchange rate was last Friday, closing the day, around 1.0020. After the decimal point, two zeros, as for a large part of the session. The parity was therefore reached, with the franc still on the rise and the euro still falling. The war in Ukraine has provided new impetus to the search for major safe-haven assets and the Swiss franc remains among them for a substantial part of investors, whether Swiss or foreign.

THE SWISS CURRENCY

The Swiss currency at the start of the month had weakened relatively, from 1.03-1.04 francs in previous months to 1.05-1.06 against the euro. But the conflict in Eastern Europe has changed the picture, the franc resumed strengthening, up to 1 to 1 dry. The Swiss currency also strengthened against the US dollar, albeit less, from 0.92-0.93 francs in February to 0.91 this Friday. Andréa Maechler, member of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), stated in an interview which was published last Saturday by «Schweiz am Wochenende» that the Swiss central bank is ready to intervene again in order to avoid an excessive strengthening of the Franc.

THE BNS HAS BEEN TRYING FOR YEARS WITH PURCHASES OF FOREIGN CURRENCIES AND NEGATIVE INTEREST RATES TO CURB THE FRANC, WHICH WHEN IT BECOMES TOO STRONG CAUSES OBSTACLES TO SWISS EXPORTS. HOWEVER, SOME OPERATORS AND ANALYSTS ARE INCLINED TO BELIEVE THAT THE BNS WILL NOW INTERVENE LESS. THIS IS FOR A NUMBER OF REASONS, THE MOST IMPORTANT OF WHICH IS THE RISE IN INFLATION: A STRONGER FRANC MAKES IMPORTS CHEAPER AND ACTS AS A BARRIER AGAINST IMPORTED INFLATION, WHICH IN MANY COUNTRIES IS HIGHER THAN IN SWITZERLAND.

Gold beacon

MAECHLER HERSELF RECALLED OTHER SAFE HAVEN ASSETS SOUGHT BY INVESTORS: JAPANESE YEN, THE US DOLLAR, GOLD, SOME GOVERNMENT BONDS RATED AS PARTICULARLY RELIABLE. LAST FRIDAY EVENING THE GOLD PRICE WAS AGAIN ON THE RISE, AT AROUND 1974 DOLLARS PER OUNCE. FROM THE BEGINNING OF LAST MONTH UNTIL THE OUTBREAK OF THE ARMED CONFLICT IN UKRAINE (23 FEBRUARY), GOLD HAD ALREADY RISEN FROM APPROX. 1810 DOLLARS TO APPROX. 1910 DOLLARS, ON THE WAVE OF RISING INTERNATIONAL GEOPOLITICAL TENSIONS, BUT WITH THE MILITARY INTERVENTION OF RUSSIA IN UKRAINE IT THEN WENT EVEN HIGHER.

Inevitably, the conflict in Ukraine has also introduced greater tensions in the stock markets, which have recorded some marked declines. The Msci Acwi World Stock Index in dollars was on Friday evening at 350 points. We are clearly below the peaks of the end of 2021 (around 390 points), but in comparison with a year earlier the index nevertheless maintains a progress of 4.8%. The war conflict is in Eastern Europe and it is above all the European Stock Exchanges that have been affected so far. Between February 23 and March 4, the major stock markets in the Eurozone recorded an average drop of almost 10% (the Euro Stoxx 50 area index is down 3% over the year). The largest Swiss stock exchange index, the SMI, on the other hand, fell by around 6% during the same period (it remains positive on a yearly basis at +6.5%).

THE AREAS

The Russian intervention in Ukraine has certainly also affected the US and Asian stock exchanges, but less than the European ones. Between February 23 and March 4, the S&P 500 index in New York, despite some declines, performed positively overall, with an increase of 2.4% (a year-on-year increase of 12%). Japan’s Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo lost only 1.7% during the war (but is down 9% for the year). The Chinese Shanghai Composite index also limited losses to 1.1% between February 23 and March 4 (with an annual negative of 1.5%). Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, which lost 7% during the days of the war in Ukraine and 24% over a year, but was also greatly affected by local political tensions and a new outbreak of the coronavirus, was a different story.

