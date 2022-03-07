The Russian economy and it’s weaknesses

The collaboration between the city and the technological giant Tether has aroused a lot of interest, but there is no shortage of cautionary appeals - Alessandro Trivilini: «Infrastructural investments are also needed in security, data protection and speed, and management of liabilities in the event of a computer accident».
The reduction of the validity of the COVID certificate to nine months has led to a number of people over 75 who are without a certificate - Zanini: «In the coming weeks, up to five thousand passes a week expire» - Meanwhile, vaccination centers are slowly closing.