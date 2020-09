We interviewed Manuele Bertoli, director of DECS a month after schools reopened across Ticino

One month after the reopening of schools in Ticino only a few post-compulsory institutes have been affected by the virus. Isolated cases, easily manageable. Is it a fact due to the epidemiological situation in Ticino or is it the result of existing health protocols?

I believe that this positive situation is due to the good functioning of the protection plans. It is clear that there have been some cases and there will still be: the school moves very large numbers. For the moment, however, all the registered cases came from outside, so no internal infection has occurred in an institution. Here, we hope to continue like this. I would also add that the adaptation of the protection plans to the needs of individual institutions has been satisfactory.

What is your department’s control over these protocols? Have interventions been necessary so far?

The protection plans, already approved by federal ordinance, provide that there is a person in charge for each institute. Therefore the primary responsibility falls on this figure. As a department we do not do direct checks: if anything, we collect information via phone calls or e-mails. Let’s say that a whole world made up of more or less spontaneous reports moves around this theme. Reports that tell us if there are any problems to be solved. But, in fact, we do not carry out thorough checks.

How do you comment on the absence rate recorded in these first four weeks among the students and the teaching staff?

According to the data in our possession, the situation is good. As far as municipal schools are concerned, there are limited absences, let’s say not far from those recorded in an ordinary situation. Overall, the situation is also calm for middle schools, even here close to normal. In these institutes we are reported absence rates of about 7% among students and 2% among the teaching staff. The same goes for high school and post-compulsory schools. There are no indications of anomalous figures.

There is always a quarantine obligation for those returning from countries at risk. During the presentation of the school year, on 27 August, we declared that ‘we will not police everyone but we will report any irregular situations’. Were these reports necessary?

We didn’t have to intervene - I believe that the message of the quarantine has passed among the families.

The group of specialists in pediatric infectious diseases has revised the guidelines (see opposite article). How do you expect these rules to affect school performance in the months to come?

The health directives, both internationally and nationally, converge in the cantonal health sector, so they reach the office of Giorgio Merlani. The office will notify us of any changes to the protection plans. We, as DECS, are simply witnessing this debate.

On Wednesday in the canton of Vaud there was a case of great importance: all the students of the hotel school (2,500) were placed in quarantine. It was then discovered that the girls and boys of the institute had celebrated for several consecutive evenings. Do you find it necessary to once again make young people responsible, even in Ticino?

I am convinced that the calls for prudence and a sense of individual responsibility must always be reiterated. The more you behave with your head, the less you have to take measures that limit our freedoms. It is clear that in Ticino we are experiencing an epidemiological situation that is all in all positive, with low numbers. And as a result certain messages can lose weight. But in our canton I find that individual responsibility is observed by people. We have seen it in this first month of school: young people are also doing their part in limiting the spread of the virus in our society. On the one hand we must therefore reiterate the calls for wisdom, but on the other hand we must be happy with the moment we are living: the school system is working.

Is seasonal flu seen as a pitfall beyond the coronavirus? What are your fears in this regard?

Seasonal flu will certainly be a critical element in the weeks and months to come. Or rather: it will be a bit more critical than normal, because normal influence in itself creates some headaches in institutions. Depending on the vintage, we always notice higher absence rates in the cold periods. This year will be an unknown, yes. For example, more attention will be paid to symptoms, to cough rather than sneezing. Yet, it will be necessary to understand how much the prevention we are doing can help reduce the impact of seasonal flu. Basically, the contagion mechanism is the same for the two diseases. In any case, I also expect an evolution in knowledge, in knowing how to recognise symptoms and therefore in the measures to be taken.

The school system is working, but there is the unknown factor of the flu

DECS and DSS define the lines to follow, must necessarily act hand in hand, have frequent exchanges. In this first month, how did the communication between the two departments happen? How does DECS live the scientific advice of the DSS?

Both in my department and in the health department, there are dedicated people who take care of organisation and communication. People in daily contact with each other, because evidently the inputs come from all over the place: from schools, from families. Some questions concern us, while others are health concerns. As a result, a very close relationship has been created between the two departments. Furthermore, the cantonal doctor’s office is perfectly aware of the fact that directives in the school must come at the right time. He knows how to perfectly dose the measures to the epidemiological conditions. After all, directives only work if proportionate to the moment. Otherwise they are not understood and, indeed, they risk having the opposite effect.

The survey commissioned by SUPSI on schools was published this week. What can we learn from this?

First of all, I must say that I was expecting certain results. It was perceived from the beginning of the lockdown that the lack of a school in attendance would become very conspicuous over time. In general, society has realised the important value of school, a very healthy fact that the pandemic has given us back. Elements that were previously taken for granted because they had always been there, have regained value. Another positive question that emerged from the survey concerns the school in the presence: fundamental. The insistence on our part to reopen and to want to continue even when the data are not so comforting, goes in this direction. In March, the school was the first institution to close on the wave of emotion, but now it must be the last - eventually - to stop.

The testimony of a director

We have collected the testimony of Luca Filippini, director of the MS of Stabio, who tells us how the first month was seen. Let’s start from the case that involved the Losone institute: ‘The episode makes us understand how much uncertainty there is still in our daily life: we are currently working with the first scenario. We are all happy with this, yet we cannot ignore it. This period requires enormous flexibility on the part of everyone: pupils, parents, teachers. However, it is important now to continue as normally as possible. The boys, during the lockdown, suffered the blow on a psychological level. This normality allows them to recover and find each other again’. As for absences, Filippini notices a certain increase. But nothing to worry about. “In the first week we found an absence rate among students of 1%. In the third, we hit 9%, while afterwards the situation improved. In the teaching staff, then, I noticed great availability and a great desire to return to class with the boys. The balance of the first month is very positive: reopening in person was the only decision that had to be taken

