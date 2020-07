How are we able to evaluate the Schindler news and the state of health of the Swiss industrial sector?

The situation is undoubtedly serious, given that the whole world has been affected by this pandemic. However, thanks to measures such as reduced labour and guaranteed loans from the Confederation, along with thanks to the ‘results’ of the positive situation prior to the pandemic, the situation has not yet deteriorated. But lets put this into perspective there is something to worry about, especially for our economy which depends heavily on exports, and which is already held back by the strong franc. In general, however, the sudden worldwide slowdown will lead to a very important drop in work volumes.

Do you believe it will take a long time for these staff cuts to become generalised?

It is difficult to say, also because as long as the tool of reduced labour remains available, the phenomenon will probably be limited. The Federal Council has proposed an extension of the reduced work from September to March, but some are already anticipating the timing, because they believe that the situation will not improve. Others are in a lets wait-and-see position, because they hope that the storm will pass. However, in the end many companies will have to adapt production to the demand that is strongly contracting.

In your opinion, how is the situation of industry in Ticino? Our canton has experienced a much stricter lockdown than in the rest of the country.

The Ticino economy is more export-oriented than that of the other cantons. - and since exports will be most affected - I think Ticino will suffer even more than the rest of the country. However, there are many different situations, and it is difficult to make a general speech.

To what extent can reduced labour avoid the phenomenon of job cuts?

Reduced labour is a buffer measure. It is a very intelligent tool which is envied by many states. However, it is designed to guarantee a transition between a normal situation and a difficult economic moment, which however must be limited in time. If this situation lasts for years, the solution cannot be this.

Is it possible now to make predictions about what will happen after March, that is when the measures on reduced work will come to an end?

It is practically impossible. The variables are many. Let’s just think about the evolution of the coronavirus. I think we can make a judgment no earlier than next year.

You are also an industrialist. In your opinion, how did the Ticino industry restart after the end of the lockdown?

The situation is very different according to the sectors. For example, watchmaking is very popular, as is the aviation or automotive industry. Instead other sectors, such as High-tech, suffer a little less. But overall it is not an easy situation for anyone.

What should be done in Ticino to overcome this difficult phase?

I believe that in a context like this we must all join together because suffering affects businesses - consequently workers too. If we continue with the overbearing opposition against workers in my opinion we will not make it. We must understand that nobody wanted this situation and that it is not the result of speculative attitudes. We must stick together to try to contain the damage. It also takes a bit of union understanding of companies’ difficulties. I expect openings and not uncompromising attitudes, as I sometimes perceive’

