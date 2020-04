Together with the Chief Federal Councillor of the Federal Department of Home Affairs Alain Berset, the head of the Infectious Diseases Division of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) Daniel Koch was one of the main faces of this battle against the coronavirus. He will retire at the end of the month and as of today the Division management is taken over by Stefan Kuster. Daniel Koch will continue to work for the FOPH in any case for the duration of the pandemic. We interviewed him to take stock of the situation, just over two weeks after the Federal Council’s decision to tighten up the measures to contain the pandemic in Switzerland and Ticino.

Daniel Koch, how can we define the current situation in Switzerland and Ticino?

“The situation is currently stable. We have seen a smaller increase in the number of cases than in the past few days, which is a good sign.”

The increasingly restrictive measures decided two weeks ago by the Federal Council are aimed at lowering the epidemic curve so as not to overload healthcare facilities. When do you think we can see the first results in Switzerland and Ticino?

“It’s still early to say, I believe that together with the specialists we will be able to see a result in the coming weeks. We still need data from the next few days to be able to draw conclusions, but as I said, the situation is encouraging.”

Based on current data, is it possible to determine whether the peak of the epidemic curve has already been reached?

“No, not yet. Again, it is too early to claim we’ve reached the peak of the epidemic curve.”

You spoke of a positive sign: does that mean the health system is holding up and is it able to do so?

“If the increase in cases continues as it has recently, hospitals are able to withstand the pressure. If vulnerable people continue to be protected, our healthcare facilities can help those who need intensive care or respirators.”

If the situation does not improve, is there room for even more restrictive measures? A curfew, for example?

“With the restrictive measures taken, the cases cannot rise as they did in the first days of the pandemic in any case. Even more incisive measures would not make much difference. We’ve done everything possible and tolerable. At this point, the measures are no longer decisive but people and their behaviour. A greater severity would not change anything.”

Is it possible to speculate when the emergency will end and when we can return to our ‘old lives’?

“No, not yet. It will take weeks if not months for the situation to get better. It won’t get worse, however. No one can live for long with these social distancing restrictions. So later we will have to think of alternatives.”

Both the strategy of Ticino and that of the Federal Office of Public Health has been to take appropriate and proportionate measures according to the evolution of the situation. So, reacting to the increase in infections. Given that it is easy to draw conclusions in retrospect, why were restrictive measures not decided immediately after the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Italy and Ticino? Was the ability of the virus to spread so quickly underestimated?

“The measures that we have implemented, and that Ticino has implemented, have worked. As I said, it is important that people follow them in a disciplined manner. It is always difficult to determine whether or not we acted promptly. Looking at the figures, I can say that the numbers in German-speaking Switzerland are relatively low, while those in French-speaking Switzerland and Italian-speaking Switzerland are a bit higher but still sustainable.”

What is the particularity of Ticino compared to the rest of Switzerland?

“Ticino is very close to Italy and has been particularly affected by the spread of the virus. And this is not only because of the frontier workers: this geographical proximity implies a large number of incoming and outgoing movements, not only of workers.”

Neighbouring Italy, as well as Spain and Germany, did not immediately stop sports activities and large gatherings after the first cases arose. Several Serie A and Bundesliga matches were played, and even 50 fans arrived in Milan from Bergamo to follow the Champions League match between Atalanta and Valencia. A decision that may have affected the rapid spread of the virus in Lombardy and Spain...

“No, the decision not to stop this kind of activity immediately did not help. In this respect, it is good that Switzerland immediately decided to stop the football and hockey championships and to ban major events. However, it’s difficult to say in retrospect whether Italy or Spain did something wrong. There are also other factors to consider such as family structure and culture.”

When the emergency is over, will we say that this pandemic marked a turning point in the fight against communicable diseases?

“I don’t think this emergency represents a real turning point. Certainly some aspects will be implemented on the basis of this experience but there will be no radical change.”

Recently, some sides of Ticino’s politics stated that Bern did not listen to Ticino in the early stages of the epidemic, which later became a pandemic. Is that really the case?

“No, I wouldn’t say that. The situation in Ticino has been heard and taken very seriously from the beginning. We saw how difficult and complex it was and we made specific decisions for Ticino itself.”

