The decrease in temperatures has been between 6 and 10 degrees. In mountainous areas, we’ re actually referring to 10 and 12 degrees less. The record, says MeteoSwiss, belongs to Ulrichen, in Valais: on Saturday at noon there was 19.9 degrees, and today at the same time the thermometer indicated 0.1 degrees.

As a result, the snowfall limit dropped from 2,800 meters to 2,200 meters. Even in the lateral valleys of the Valais Alps the threshold was only 1,600 meters, while at the end of the Conches valley it snowed at 1,300 meters. It snowed (and caused inconveniences) also on the Gotthard.

Further down, the rainfall was heavy: 15 millimeters in less than half an hour at Geneva airport. South of the Alps, however, the downpours were especially intense with over 120 millimeters in Stabio and 90 millimeters in Lugano.

This cold front, says MeteoSwiss, will continue until Monday evening. A new storm is expected on Thursday.

This cold front, says MeteoSwiss, will continue until Monday evening. A new disturbance is expected on Thursday.

