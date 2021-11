The young woman from Solduno was the fifth, but it was by a miracle that she escaped the gunshot of her ex-partner.

Violence in families concerns all of us. Apparently happy couples can sink into hell when the front door closes behind them. Wives and partners undergo psychological blackmail and physical violence from their unsuspecting partners. It’ s not a matter of social classes: amongst the abusers are doctors, lawyers, teachers, and the victims are educated women.

No one notices anything. These women believe they have no choice but to suffer and to remain prisoners of a relationship that destroys them. A long inquiry by the French newspaper Le Monde has demonstrated that behind the feminicides lies a recurring pattern: that of a relationship in which one person gradually takes control of the other, who ends up submitting. Female murder is always preceeded by a crescendo of violence.

Unknowingly, the victim slips into total dependence, while her partner spins his web like an evil spider.

A psychological and physical control that prevents the woman from escaping. In the beginning there’ s seduction. Then criticisms are triggered: one two thousand. Remarks seemingly harmless but in reality destabilizing, particularly if shot in variable geometry. So as to not arouse the wrath of her partner and spoil another Sunday, she takes it. She is submissive. She believes she is worthless, constantly wrong, inadequate. In the meantime, he isolates her, forcing her to cut ties with friends and relatives, towards whom she shows a mounting impatience. In the face of giving in, the bewildered woman thinks that everything is normal: including the beatings when she mistakenly chooses the wrong color for the tablecloth. Very few dare to rebel, but when they do, they risk their lives.

According to the Le Monde survey, separation is the first risk factor in feminicides: the woman is now regarded as property by her captor. If she runs away, she is hunted down.

Stalking in front of the house, being ambushed at work, bullying of the children. Often these psychological pressures get the better of the woman: she is alone and diminished and, despite her fear, she returns to the fold.

When the intimidation plan fails, the stalker would rather see her dead than free and happy.

Without outside help, it is almost impossible to escape. While it’ s imperative that an anti-stalking law be introduced into federal law, early intervention tools are needed. The «Feminist Collective I’m 8 every day» is proposing to provide an alert system to women in danger so that the police can intervene immediately, preventing the threat. Welcome the electronic bracelets, awareness campaigns and toll-free numbers. But to prevent the killing spree, instant measures are needed.

