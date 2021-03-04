The start of allergy season

Itchy eyes, runny nose, sneezing..allergy season has arrived. Pollen has started circulating», confirms Dr. Giovanni Ferrari, head of allergology and clinical immunology of the EOC. «Last year it started at the beginning of January, while this year the first blooms have sprung a few weeks later. Many are already feeling the symptoms» explains Ferrari. Not only that, but the pollen seasons are becoming longer». «Smog also plays an important role as a pollen stimulator ».

Long seasons and high concentrations of pollen and little rain represent a «deadly mix» for allergy sufferers, who can only take a breather three months a year. «I have very young patients, but also adults who discover themselves allergic only once they retire» « when maybe they have more time to devote to the garden ». In recent years, the doctor notes, «there are still many children who develop allergies.» An increase that can be explained «with the climate, genetics and, ultimately, also with our lifestyle. Some studies from the 1980s showed that those who grew up on farms and are more in contact with parasites and dirt, were less allergic. Today, most of our children grow up in the city.

Symptoms and remedies

In addition to sneezing often, symptoms suffer from «red and itchy eyes, a stuffy and / or runny nose, conjunctivitis, itchy face and in the worst cases, bronchial asthma occurs, with coughing and labored breathing. Some patients (about 10%) say they feel an itchines in the throat, a discomfort that goes up to the ears ». The expert’s first advice is prevention: «Avoid going out on hot, pollen-rich days, wear sunglasses, wash your hair in the evening or comb your hair, avoid keeping the windows open, do not hang your clothes outdoors «. If this is not enough, we switch to antihistamines, «which can be taken by mouth with a classic tablet, or in the form of nasal sprays or eye drops».

The fear of the coronavirus

However, sneezing and red eyes have often been associated with a coronavirus infection in the past year. «The topic is a serious one many have called to find out how to move,« confirms Ferrari. “If in doubt, I recommend taking an antihistamine. If it takes effect within an hour, it means it’s a simple allergy. If the symptoms do not go away and a fever sets in, it is advisable to contact the treating doctor and be tested»

For my exisiting patients I advised them to be a little more aggressive than usual in treatments, and then to start immediately with antihistamines, in order to prevent any coughing or sneezing attacks in the workplace or at school». However, those suffering from an allergy or asthma do not represent a subject more at risk than others». «For asthmatics, I recommend taking inhalations regularly, because if the bronchi are free and not inflamed they are able to better fight the virus and avoid complications.

