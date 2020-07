The stock exchange yesterday was inevitably turbulent, on the wave of data on the strong contraction of the GDP of the US and other countries in the second quarter. But the world stock exchange index in dollars (Msci Acwi) was around 280 points before the start of the day, that is, at the same level as at the beginning of the year. Compared to the pre-coronavirus peak in February, around 290 points, the index was only around 4% below. Compared to the end of July 2019 level, which was around 260 points, the index was 5-6% higher. After the fall of February-March due largely to the explosion of the virus, with the world index which had come to lose up to more than 30% compared to the peak mentioned, the stock exchanges therefore recorded a consistent and rapid rise. Having recovered almost 90 %% of peak losses,

The different factors

Of course, not all stock exchanges have taken the same step, some have recovered more, others less. Overall, the ascent was still considerable. We will see in the coming months if this trend is confirmed, tensions are still present, as we also see these days. It will of course also depend on the course of the virus and its effects in the world. Barriers to stock exchanges could also come from persistent political and economic tensions between the US and China. Even in normal conditions, however, it is not possible that all the Stock Exchange sessions close upwards, there can always be decreases and fluctuations, what matters is precisely the underlying trend.

But what are the factors that led to the rise in share prices? One factor is the plans to support economies launched by many governments and major central banks to combat the effects of the virus. Another is the slowdown of the virus itself, not everywhere but in a large part of the world; to this is connected the reopening of many economic activities and therefore the reduction of a part of the great uncertainties. Almost all forecasts of economic growth in 2020 and 2021 indicate an inevitable fall in GDP this year but also a rebound next.

Forecasts

The latest forecasts of the International Monetary Fund, in June, indicated a fall in the world economy of 4.9% this year and a rebound of 5.4% next year. The OECD, in its forecasts again in June, indicated a fall of 6% this year and a rebound of 5.2% next year (single shock scenario from viruses). The contraction this year will inevitably be significant, because the drop in the first half - we see it precisely with the data from the second quarter - was large. But the prospect is now of a gradual rise. Even on the growth side, economies will not all have the same pace, but the important thing is the overall picture. The stock exchanges look at what is happening now but, also and above all, to the prospects.

Even more technical factors pushed the stock exchanges. With very low and in some cases negative interest rates, investing in shares of part of one’s capital becomes a stronger password. In addition, with the strong declines due to the coronavirus many actions had become more attractive, because they were decidedly less expensive.

To this we must add that not all the listed companies in their activities have suffered the effects of the virus in the same way: one part suffered a lot, another less, another still maintained its positions or gained ground. In the latter category you can see many technology companies: the rise of the New York Nasdaq technology index, which is above the pre virus peaks, is emblematic. Many companies in the pharmaceutical sector have defended themselves better than others, the same is true for part of the food companies; the SMI index in Zurich, which contains important stocks from both sectors, is among those that have held their best.

Gold, franc and dollar

The uncertainties related to the virus still present and the persistence of US-China tensions remain as mentioned in the scenario and this explains why, alongside the rise of the stock exchanges, there is still attention for safe-haven goods. Gold has touched new records, its further rise in recent weeks also seems to be the result of a redistribution of investments among the main safe haven assets. The Swiss franc remains strong but is less in demand (the SNB slows it down and the euro has risen on its own), and dollar shelters, see US government bonds, are also less in demand; the greenback weakened, both due to lower rates and some uncertainties about the American economy. Thus, some of the investors have relocated resources to the yellow metal.

