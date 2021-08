The Locarno Film Festival marks a turning point with respect to the recent tragic past. The situation continues to be uncertain, with the variants of the COVID-19 knocking on our country’s door on a regular basis, reminding us that the health emergency is not over, but the presence of the Pardo festival and its return to brighten up the canton is a sign of hope and a turning point: we’ll be able to see the depth of this breakthrough in the coming weeks, but meanwhile some firm points are in plain sight and are undeniable. If we can return to Piazza Grande today - weather conditions permitting - and safely experience the most important and international event in our region, it is because scientific research has provided us with an effective and rapid solution. It bears the name of the vaccines that most of us, in recent months, has received freely. It is necessary to state this with calm objectivity: without the anti-COVID formulations - which part of the public continues to ignore because uncertain or misinformed - the Festival today could not have taken place. It would have been another significant blow to the economy and, moreover, to the seventh art, which thrives on physical presence and cannot be confined, with all the good will, to streaming. The more society secures itself by getting vaccinated, the more the pre-pandemic «normality» will begin to peep back into our lives and surprise us, just like when we meet, after years, an old and dear friend who never left our hearts. The Film Festival has restarted with all its brilliance, with dedication and sacrifice, is a reassuring signal but it is above all a message, loud and clear, to the many people undecided about the vaccine, the skeptics, of all classes and all ages, without exception. We can start again. We’ ve seen in Locarno and we’ ll see, if each one does his part, many more times.