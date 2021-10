Switzerland’s population is generally open to diversity. This is the finding of the Swiss Coexistence Survey, conducted by the Federal Statistical Office over the period from 2016 to 2020. The study shows that few people say they feel bothered by the presence of people who are seen as different, with the majority rejecting racist attitudes. The survey on coexistence aims to give a credible picture of the problems raised by the co-existence of various population groups living in Switzerland. It also makes it possible to observe the evolution of different types of attitudes, such as racism, xenophobia and hostility. The data collected provide a factual and quantitative basis for integration and anti-racism policies.

Open-minded attitudes to diversity prevail

Negative attitudes towards diversity are less prevalent than positive ones. In 2020, the average value of the index measuring racist attitudes was 1.4 on a scale of 1 (disagreement with racist attitudes) to 4 (agreement with racist attitudes). 69% of the population expressed strong disagreement with racist attitudes and 19% indicated moderate disagreement. In contrast, the mean index values measuring other types of negative attitudes, particularly xenophobic and hostile attitudes toward certain population groups (Jewish, Afro-descendant, or Muslim people) were around 2.

In the period from 2016 to 2020, the average value of several of the indices decreased, thereby showing a decrease in the dominance of certain types of negative opinions. Some examples are the index of racist attitudes (2018: 1.5; 2020: 1.4) and the index of the feeling of threat induced by the presence of foreign people (2016: 2.2; 2018: 2.1; 2020: 2.0).

Muslim people are the most likely to be the subject of negative attitudes

The proportions of the population that have reported hostile attitudes vary depending on the target group under consideration. According to the results for 2020, the Muslim population tends to be the most frequent victims of negative attitudes (12%) compared to Afro-descendants (8%) or Jewish people (6%). Strong agreement with engaging in unfriendly attitudes was recorded more often with Muslim people (4%) than with Afro-descendant people (2%) or Jewish people (2%). Among people who hold stereotypical views of groups, the prevalence of strong negative stereotypes is greater toward Muslim (34%) and Jewish (39%) people than Afro-descendant (20%) people.

Links between migration status and attitudes toward diversity

The attitudes towards diversity differ depending on people’s individual characteristics. People with Swiss nationality and those without a migration background have more negative attitudes than foreign nationals and those with a migration background. Of the population with no migration background, 41% said they were bothered by the presence of people who spoke a different language or had a different nationality, religion or skin color than their own. For the population with an immigrant background, the rate is half (20%).

With regard to social origin, people with a secondary school diploma as their highest qualification were the ones who most often stated that they felt annoyed (37% compared to about 30% for those who had no post-compulsory education and those with a tertiary level qualification). The results also show that people who report having a right-wing political orientation present negative attitudes more frequently.

Attitudes towards diversity more positive in urban areas

The degree of openness to diversity varies regionally. People living in urban areas have been found to be more open to differences in nationality or culture. In fact, people living in densely populated municipalities were generally found to be more open than those living in sparsely populated areas. 27% of people living in densely populated municipalities said they were bothered by the presence of people perceived as different, while the rate reaches 38% in sparsely populated municipalities.

Comparison across the Major Regions shows that the feeling of annoyance induced by the presence of people perceived as different is less frequent in the Lake Geneva Region (24%), Ticino (24%), and Zurich (30%) than it is in Eastern Switzerland (41%). It is also noted that this feeling is less prevalent in the French- and Italian-speaking regions (24% in both cases) than in the German- and Romansh-speaking regions (37%).

