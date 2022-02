The war appears to be distant from Switzerland’s borders, however the question that arises is what, if anything, will be the consequences of the current war for the Swiss army. We discussed the matter with Colonel Dominik Knill, President of the Swiss Officers’ Society.

What does the Russian invasion mean for the Swiss army?

«The Russian attack on the territory of Ukraine reaffirms the classic use of force to attain political goals. Today, the new power politics do not only use traditional military means. The hybrid threats increasingly make the classic distinction between war and peace difficult. Both Europe and Switzerland have woken up from the dream of everlasting peace. Switzerland’s military has prepared several scenarios in case of escalation. With the armed invasion of Ukraine the facts are in. Now the consequences must be drawn. The diminishing sense of security among the people is to be taken seriously. The armed forces’ presence and responsiveness significantly contribute to calming such fears.»

How do you assess the current state of threat to Europe and Switzerland?

«There is no immediate military threat to Switzerland in the current situation. Evidently, the countries on the outskirts of Ukraine and Belarus are more exposed and in a more ready state. As NATO members, however, they can count on the solid support of other countries».

Is it true that Switzerland would be prepared in case of necessity at any time and could deploy soldiers within days?

«The question is: ready for what? The pandemic well demonstrated the army’s ability to react. If refugee flows were to reach Switzerland’s borders, this could have a destabilizing impact and require more financial and human resources. Security at the energy level is synonymous with security policy. An energy crisis quickly leads to a major disruption of the economy and internal security. Mayhem and anarchy then is not so far away. In this scenario, the military, together with the police and border guards, ensures peace and order.

How well equipped is Switzerland for a possible war?

«The Swiss army is well positioned. Despite criticism, it is well- equipped and trained, albeit some things can still be optimized and improved. The territorial integrity of Switzerland has the highest priority. Protecting vital critical infrastructure and communication facilities, guaranteeing security of supply, and defending against cyberattacks have gained priority. Switzerland will defend itself. The question of resilience, however, with or without cooperation, remains open».

How do you rate Swiss cyber defense?

«The Swiss armed forces are making great progress in training cyber specialists. From 2024, the Cyber Command will be operational in the armed forces. Cybersecurity and cyber defense are being handled professionally.»

What course of action is needed now?

«Policy must decide where to place the priority with which armed forces are to be deployed and what kind of threat scenarios they should focus on. The armed forces can only function as an overall system. For this, it needs the requisite human and financial resources. It is critical to have a professional command staff at the federal level. An armed conflict in Europe will require a different kind of crisis management than a pandemic.»

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata