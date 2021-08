Swiss museums want to continue to welcome visitors without a COVID certificate, as long as protection plans are respected. This was indicated today in a note by the Association of Swiss Museums (AMS). The association supports the call for vaccination of the population.

The certificate is a useful option for museums as well as for all cultural institutions when organizing events with a large audience. However, the AMS reaffirms that protection plans, which have proven their worth, can continue to be used for visits to museums.

The exclusion of a portion of the public such as school groups would be contrary to the fundamental mission of museums, explained ASM Secretary General Katharina Korsunsky to the Keystone-ATS agency. Effective measures such as maintaining a safe distance and wearing a mask can be easily implemented in Swiss museums, castles and botanical and zoological gardens.

Overall, cultural environments are divided on the COVID certificate. Halls that accommodate people under 30 are against this measure, as few people in this age group are vaccinated. In other venues, however, the certificate is welcomed as a guarantee of safety for the public.

On Wednesday, the Federal Council announced its plan to extend the COVID certificate in order to go to restaurants, museums, cinemas or concerts. This measure is in consultation until August 30. No effective date is planned at this time.

