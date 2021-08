One of the disruptive effects of digital, which is often understudied, is the sustainability of the entire system on which technological transformation is based. Partly because we are more focused on looking at solutions and not considering the scale of the problems involved. For instance, a recent report by Capgemini Research Institute shows that IT (i.e., information technology) generates 4% of global CO2 emissions and is expected to increase threefold by 2025 when compared to 2010 levels. In short, we’re talking about 53.6 million tons of e-waste generated in 2019, a 21% increase in five years. But the impact on the environment is also seen in other similar and related areas, perhaps less obvious. For example, the mining supply chain of precious metals used to build our cell phones and tablets has a cost in terms of waste, but it has also been observed that the data centers critical to the business continuity of companies and others consume 1% of energy globally. Also analyzing enterprises, Capgemini’s analysis notes that there is still little awareness of IT sustainability today. In fact, out of a thousand organizations globally in major economic sectors, 89% recycle less than 10% of their technology hardware (e.g., computers, tablets, cell phones...).

And not only that. 57% of respondents say they are unaware of the carbon footprint put into the environment by their company’s IT. In particular, the banking and consumer products sectors show the highest levels of awareness (52% and 51% respectively), while the industrial manufacturing sector records the lowest percentage (28%). Still, addressing the problem is not only right, it’s a virtuous path. In fact, the study also shows 61% of organizations that developed a comprehensive plan to accelerate the implementation of sustainable IT scored better on ESG (i.e., Environmental, Social and Governance, a set of criteria used by analysts to measure the sustainability of investments). While, 56% saw an increase in customer satisfaction, and 44% saw tax savings as a direct result of introducing sustainable IT practices. Additionally, companies that have already taken sustainable IT-related use cases to scale achieved average cost savings of 12%. Which is why organizations across all sectors need to reduce their carbon footprint and take positive action against climate change. And there are some simple good habits that are worth keeping in mind, both in the company and as a private citizen. For example, self-powering hardware devices (on average offers bill savings in the range of 14%), developing sustainable architectures to streamline applications and dissociate the most energy-consuming applications (11%), using machine learning to optimize data center cooling systems (8%), and using artificial intelligence to optimize data center utilization (9%).