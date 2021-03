Daily infections in Ticino have tripled. The total number of Ticinese who have contracted COVID-19 has risen to 29,051, slightly less than 9% of the total population. The total number of victims remains at 967, with a mortality rate of just over 3.3%.

The data The trend is clear and raises fears of a possible third wave, certainly of smaller proportions than the previous two, but still enough to cause concern. Particularly because the average age of people who become infected with COVID is getting lower and lower.

According to the diagrams published on the Canton’s website, the most affected age group has so far been that of 50-59 year olds, with 5,281 positives, followed by 40-49 year olds (4,823) and 30-39 year olds (4,012), while 3,901 young people between the ages of 20 and 29 have tested positive for the virus.

Mattia Lepori, deputy head of the medical area of the Ente Ospedaliero Cantonale (EOC) also confirmed the fears of the health sector in Ticino, but reassured at the same time: «We are preparing to increase the COVID patient reception system, and we will not be taken by surprise.

The experience of last year’s spring ( as well as what happened with the second autumn wave) has clearly been useful in building a system capable of withstanding the impact of a worsening situation. « We are aware that the scenario may be difficult - says Lepori - but some of the things we didn’t know in March last year we now know. We’re ready, although we don’t know what the length and breadth of this possible third wave will be.»

Currently, the total number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus is 71; of those, 6 are in the ICU. « The unknown of the more aggressive variants does not allow us to forecast - concludes Lepori - but it is also true that at least one sixth of the population of Ticino is now vaccinated or immunized. Therefore, hospitalizations could be fewer than in the past months. Unfortunately, what remains the same is the search for a difficult balance between the need to assist COVID patients and the problem of not being able to treat as we would like to all other illnesses, which obviously do not vanish with the pandemic».

As far as vaccines are concerned, Ticino has now well exceeded 50 thousand first immunizations. Up to last Sunday (last available data) people with a complete vaccination (first and second dose) were 22,028. Those waiting for the second inoculation, however, 6,814. In Como and Varese, the figures were respectively 19,973 and 27,951.

