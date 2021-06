A minimal normality, apart from the compulsory buffer, has already been restored in the past few days. But after Senator Alessandro Alfieri’s announcement and the new ordinance allowing the Swiss to cross the border (for 24 hours) with no limitations, the town of Lavena Ponte Tresa has literally come back to life. And this is thanks to the Ticinese. Or if you prefer the «faithful». Customers of businesses, bars, restaurants, supermarkets, and even beauty centers who, before the pandemic, were accustomed to travelling from Ticino across the border. Despite this, they were forced to remain on this side of the border due to the restrictions. But today, it was a bit like being reborn, both for Ticino’s customers and, above all, for Ponte Tresa’s traders, for whom the crisis seemed endless.