After the overwhelming 'yes' of the Management and Finance Commission, today the Grand Council followed suit. With more than 80 votes in favour, almost unanimously, the plenum gave the green light - approved by the State Council on 16 October 2019 - concerning the approval of the 2021 public transport network and the allocation of a four-year credit of CHF 461,4 million for the financing of public transport services for the period 2020-2023.

The Commission's work resulted in a single report signed by four speakers: Daniele Caverzasio (Ticino League), Nicola Pini (Liberals), Maurizio Agustoni (Democrats) and Anna Biscossa (Socialists). Four government parties united, therefore, in reaffirming the importance of this epoch-making change and the need for a profound improvement of road and rail transport.

More frequent trains and buses

With the new Ceneri base tunnel, the credit will make it possible to offer a general upgrading of services and reduced travel times. In addition, the regional bus network will be expanded. The main lines will run every thirty minutes throughout the day between 6am and 8pm from Monday to Sunday. Evening service will be provided until midnight. On the secondary lines, the timetable will be increased according to potential demand and specific needs. From every town it will be possible to reach the centre by 6am and the other urban areas of the Canton by 7am. In the evening it will be possible to return home from the centre at 8pm. The urban bus networks of Bellinzona, Locarno, Lugano and Mendrisio will also be extended and the service improved.

Facts and figures

The gross burden borne by the canton (for regional and urban lines) and municipalities (for regional lines) amounts to CHF 461,4 million. The net cost to the canton alone for the four-year period amounts to CHF 355,6 million. From 2021, the canton's annual contribution will increase by CHF 30 million from CHF 65 million to around CHF 95 million. The amount of the connection charge, let's remember, is not taken into account at the moment.

