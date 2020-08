Friborg has taken back the symbolic university podium most popular with the Ticino people who are about to start their university career. Three years ago it was USI that overtook its ‘rivals’ with 142 new registrations against 125. The following (academic) year, the University of Friborg had made the counter-overtake, regaining the sceptre with 150 registrations against 141. In September 2018, USI had moved forward with 143 new enrollments compared to 128 registered by the Roman university. In absolute terms, out of a total of 5,539 Ticino students who have decided to go the university route, the University of Friborg remains in any case firmly on top of the podium, being attended by 905 Ticino students (i.e. 16.3%) compared to the 770 of the USI (13.9%). The latter is closely followed by the University of Zurich, which has 768 students (13.9%). Lucerne (with 198 students, 3.6%) and Neuchâtel (173 students, 3.1%) close the ranking. Among the Polytechnics, the ‘Poli’ of Zurich remains firmly in command, boasting 821 members (14.8%), while that of Lausanne was chosen by 175 Ticino citizens (or 3.2%).

If you look at the most coveted faculties, the clear preference given by Ticino students to the social sciences (which include sociology, political science, social communications and mass media, psychology, educational sciences and sport) stands out with 1,039 students. On the podium also economics (820) and technical sciences (645), followed by natural sciences (553) and medicine, veterinary medicine and pharmacy (526). The faculty of theology remains tail light, with nine students enrolled.

USI prepares for reopening

Still pending is whether the coronavirus will have influenced the number of enrollments for the 2020/2021 academic year, the Università della Svizzera italiana is preparing for the resumption of courses, which will take place in September. We contacted the press office of the Ticino university explained that USI is aware ‘that the economic and social consequences of the pandemic affect many families, putting at risk for several students and future students the possibility of continuing or starting the their studies’. A solidarity fund was therefore set up to support them ‘in order to increase the number of scholarships available for students and future students’.

With regard to the reopening of the autumn semester, the Lugano and Mendrisio campuses have adopted specific protection provisions. In essence, ;the next semester will take place as far as possible on campuses, in consideration of the value of face-to-face learning, and USI has adopted the principle of guaranteeing a safe distance in each classroom through the reorganisation of spaces and times and mixed mode in presence / online’. The hourly grid will be expanded, and could include - if necessary - also Saturdays.

As mentioned, the health provisions require maintaining a significant ‘social distance’, which requires the use of much larger classrooms than the number of students. However, the availability of space does not allow, under the conditions of use established, to carry out all courses in person. Therefore, they will take place in a mixed mode, i.e. in 50% in presence and 50% online. Finally, those who for valid reasons will not be able to attend classes on campus will be followed online, so that they can complete the semester.

