After hopes for a solid economic recovery, yesterday was the day of rethinking. In fact, a series of statistical data have been published which lead to prudence in assessing the strength of the economic recovery after the lockdown. Even the stock exchanges yesterday welcomed these data with concern, with the indexes having gone into negative territory since the opening.

The European Commission has revised its economic forecasts, and now estimates a drop in the euro area’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 8.7% in 2020, to rise by 6.1% in 2021. The worst data for 2020 they are those of Italy (-11.2%), Spain (-10.9%), France (-10.6%). For Brussels, what is taking place is «an even deeper recession» than expectations, and with «wider divergences». In May, Brussels indicated for Italy - 9.5%.

‘The summer economic forecasts show us that the road to recovery is still paved with uncertainty’, also because «the pandemic has hit the European economy stronger than expected, even if a cautious rebound is starting’, he commented the EU Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni. In 2020 ‘relatively strong contractions are expected in Italy, France and Spain, while smaller contractions are expected in Germany, Holland and Poland’ explained Gentiloni.

News also came from Germany that did not reassure investors. In May, industrial production in Germany rose, but less markedly than expected. According to data released by the Federal Statistical Office, it rose by 7.8% compared to April, against an estimate of 11% of the Bloomberg consensus. Year on year the loss is 16.9%.

On the other hand, this situation will have repercussions on employment globally. In the OECD countries, the international organisation for development and economic cooperation based in Paris, the jobless rate will reach a record level, at 9.4%, by the end of 2020 (fourth quarter) and will start to decrease only in 2021.

‘Based on the rapid and decisive measures that were initially taken in the face of the COVID-19 crisis, countries must now do everything possible to prevent this employment crisis from turning into a generalised social crisis,« said the secretary. OECD general, Miguel Angel Gurria. Even in the United States there are fears about the future of the economy. According to Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve (Fed) of Atlanta, the US recovery could be «stalled» due to the recent growth trend of the COVID-19 infections. «Some issues are worrying and may suggest that the trajectory of this recovery will be a little more disconnected than it might otherwise be’ he said in an interview with the Financial Times.

Returning to Europe, Italy’s situation is particularly worrying. In fact, in the country, the easing of anti-coronavirus measures did not coincide with a recovery in shopping, on the contrary. Sales of clothing in May fell by 38% compared to the previous year along with accessories by 35%.

In addition, over six out of ten hotels and restaurants face closure within a year following the coronavirus emergency, endangering more than 800 thousand jobs. This was stated by a survey by the National Statistical Institute (Istat).

65.2% of accommodation and catering businesses report the existence of economic and organisational factors that put their survival at risk (19.6 billion euro of added value). To these are added 61.5% of the sports, culture and entertainment companies (with 3.4 billion euro of added value and about 700 thousand employees).

Downward indices

In this context, the European stock exchanges have lost ground. Zurich fell by 0.44%, Milan by 0.1%, Frankfurt by 0.92%, London by 1.53% and Paris by 0.74%. Halfway through sitting on Wall Street the Dow Jones index was down 0.83%. On the precious metals side, fears about the expansion of COVID have pushed the price of gold to $ 1,795 an ounce, or the 8-year high.

