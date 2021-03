Yesterday Bern took a very significant step backwards with respect to what had been put on the agenda in the consultations held with the cantons: for example, the reopening of restaurant terraces will not be permitted, because such a loosening could lead to a steep rise in the epidemic, which inevitably would lead to a more stringent shutdown. In the light of this understandable reversal, we can only note and reiterate that the vaccination campaign and the program for re-opening are linked by a double thread and must move in unison, so that the health system does not suffer. We can hardly criticize Berne for its almost imperceptible easing of the constraints and its tiresome communication; we can, however, protest about the vaccine supply and distribution phase, which has been approached with an inexplicable hesitation. At a time when we witness the much disputed AstraZeneca vaccine getting the green light from the European Medicines Agency - another step forward on the road to normalization in the rest of the European Union - we cannot see when we in Switzerland will be able to achieve herd immunity. The road remains a long one riddled with more infectious variants of the virus. In this respect, given that for many (too many) there is still no vaccine, let’s at the very least count on the effective tools we have at our disposal, such as free rapid tests, to ensure that the enlargement of private meetings from five to ten people - which was announced yesterday - does not end up having disastrous consequences.