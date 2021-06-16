The vaccination certificates become a reality

Getting the shot. In the hope that this nightmare is now behind us, permanently. And then a piece of paper. Maybe the most important. From yesterday, whoever has completed the cycle of anti-COVID treatment returns home with a vaccination certificate in their pocket. A few but crucial lines, which certify the successful immunization.

For the time being, the certificate has no value other than a symbolic one. From the end of June, when the federal regulations, currently in consultation with the cantons, enter into force, it will have become an essential document: for attending mass events, for going to crowded places, and almost certainly for boarding a train or plane, or for international travel.

This will be the so-called «vaccine passport». A key that will open the gates of the enclosure in which we have remained trapped for over a year.

The certificate was officially presented in Giubiasco (but was on consignment in all six cantonal vaccination centers). «My advice is to always keep a copy in your pocket - Ryan Pedevilla, head of the Military and Population Protection Section, told Corriere del Ticino - the digital version is of course just as valid

The document, which henceforth will be provided to those who receive the second dose of vaccine - and also to those who will receive the only dose of vaccine having already been diagnosed as having contracted the disease, a QR code in the upper left corner can be scanned through the app «COVID Certificate», the same one that allows you to download and save the digital version. The validity of the vaccine passport, in both formats, will always be subject to the identification of the holder, who will have to show at the same time an ID.

To ensure that everyone has the certificate, the Canton has decided to send to those who have completed the vaccination cycle an SMS with the link to the site from where to download the document. In the upcoming days will launch more than 70 thousand messages in which the proper procedure will be shown. Those who have been fully vaccinated in doctors’ offices, in the municipal proximity centers, in hospitals and socio-medical facilities and (this winter) in the centers of Rivera, Tesserete and Ascona, will be mailed a letter detailing the steps to follow to request the certificate. The letter will be delivered by the start of next week to their homes. Guests and staff of elderly homes, however, will receive the vaccination certificate directly from the facility where they are hospitalized or where they work.

As of yesterday, 273,710 doses of vaccine had been administered in Ticino. 113,798 people have been fully vaccinated (32.4% of the population), while 46,114 people have received a single dose. More than twenty thousand people have reserved and are currently waiting for an appointment. «A more accurate picture of the situation should take into account the actual vaccine population that does not exceed 300 thousand people - says Pedevilla - Our goal is to exceed 60% of vaccinated people by July and to reach 75% at the end of the campaign.

The rate of vaccination among the over 60s and among those at risk is still very high: «Over 80%», confirmed Pedevilla. These figures show that Ticino has provided a massive reaction to the call for vaccinations. To reach this result, the commitment of forces in the field has been remarkable: 230 temporary employees hired by the Canton among the unemployed, 200 health workers employed on a daily basis, 600 students and at least 100 civil protection soldiers. «Without forgetting the medical offices and the personnel called by the municipalities,« Pedevilla concludes.

