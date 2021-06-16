The vaccination certificates become a reality

The excessive presence of pollutants in the water has led to the drastic decision - Water quality «barely sufficient» in Lavena Ponte Tresa - A deadly fish incident has been recorded on Italian territory
Although E.J. Moran’s book, Shadow Crimes, is a work of fiction and a product of her imagination, E. J. Moran knows the sinister side of modeling well. Having modeled internationally for twelve years in major fashion capitals of the world commencing in the late 1970’s throughout much of the 80’s.
Major demonstrations will be held in Zurich, Bern, Basel, Lausanne and Bellinzona to campaign for wage increases, fight the OASI reform and demand better protection against gender-based and gender violence