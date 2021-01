Throughout Ticino the steps for the start of the immunization campaign have commenced.

How long will the vaccination campaign last in Ticino?

The campaign in Ticino starts today, Monday 4 January, two weeks after the approval by Swissmedic. The vaccination campaign will last several months.

How many are there in the first phase and who will benefit?

The first supply for Ticino is 17,000 doses. The first to benefit will be the 3,845 guests and 3,676 staff members of the homes for the elderly who responded positively to a survey on the willingness to be vaccinated. The first 4,875 doses will be administered from January 4th to 7th in 40 facilities. Residents and staff of the remaining 32 homes for the elderly will be vaccinated starting January the 11th. A residual of 2,500 doses will be administered for those over 85 years old.

Will a booster vaccination be required?

Yes, residents and staff of retirement homes who were vaccinated in January will receive the second dose the following month. The February supply is therefore already reserved for this purpose.

Will other categories of people be vaccinated?

Yes. From Tuesday the 12th of January, all people over 85 years old will be able to get vaccinated at the Rivera Civil Protection Center.

I am over 85 years old, I cannot travel independently to reach Rivera and would like to get vaccinated, what do I need to do?

From February persons over 85 will be able to get vaccinated in two additional centers in Ascona and Tesserete. Furthermore, starting from 11 January, all those who are unable to reach locations will be able to contact their Municipality. Based on the reports, a proximity vaccination will be provided.

When will Moderna’s vaccine arrive? And what could change?

Moderna’s vaccine could arrive in the next two to three weeks. In that case, the canton could decide to lower the vaccine access threshold to 80 or 75 years. It should be remembered that those who received the first dose of Pfizer vaccine cannot booster with the Moderna preparation.

Are there any serious side effects?

The vaccine is well tolerated and side effects are rare and benign (80% of those who developed them experienced pain or redness while the remaining symptoms are attributable to headaches or joint pain). To date, it also appears that the side effects in the elderly are less severe.

Are there any inconsistancies?

An absolute contradication is only the allergy manifested to the substances contained in the vaccine, in particular to ethylglycol. Those who are allergic cannot therefore be vaccinated. Other clashes are an acute illness in progress, while caution is necessary in case of pregnancy and for children. Immunosuppressed people will need to evaluate case by case with their doctor.

Is a vaccinated person contagious?

To date, it is still not known whether the vaccinated person can be contagious or not. Therefore, vaccinated people will have to continue to respect hygiene and social distancing measures at least until the data clarifies the issue. This will be necessary until immunization data shows with certainty that in addition to protecting itself, the vaccine also prevents transmission of the virus to others.

There is a rumor that it would be useless to get vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 because the virus has already mutated and therefore the vaccine is ineffective. It’s true?

No, it is false. As the Italian Higher Institute of Health recalls, «there is no evidence at the moment that the mutation of the virus detected in the United Kingdom could affect the efficacy of vaccination. Vaccines determine the formation of an immune response against many fragments of the so-called Spike protein, the one, so to speak, produced by the virus to attach itself to cells and infect them. So even if there had been a mutation in some fragments of the Spike protein it is unlikely that it would be enough to make the vaccine ineffective». ‘

Is it true that the mRNA vaccine changes our DNA?

Absolutely not. The mRNA we receive with the vaccine is used to induce the cells to make the proteins found on the «tips» of the coronavirus (but not the other more dangerous parts). The consequence is the production of a huge amount of antibodies. Once the cell used the mRNA destroys it and no trace remains. It is impossible for fragments to modify our DNA in this process.

The vaccine is stored at -70 degrees. Am I injected at this temperature?

No. The vaccine is thawed and injected together with a saline solution to obtain the correct dilution. Once thawed, the undiluted vaccine can be stored for up to 5 days.

