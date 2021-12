«From Wednesday, December 9, the village of Locarno On Ice will apply the «2G» certification for access - 2G is an abbreviation deriving from the German terms «geimpft» and «genesen»,« reads the press release. «Access will be possible only to those who have been vaccinated or who are cured from COVID-19 and possess the corresponding certificate. The implementation of the «2G» will be valid for the portion of the village that is dedicated to the gathering of people, i.e. the area with food huts and igloos. Whereas access to the part reserved for leisure activities, i.e. the ice rink, will not require a COVID certificate».

The Executive, furthermore, «strongly recommends the use of a mask in all situations and locations where the necessary distances between people cannot be guaranteed. This advice is aimed at all those people who want to attend the center and, in general, the city area of greater appeal. From December 9, in the main public areas of the city (such as Piazza Grande) specific signs will be visible to indicate to passers-by the recommendation to wear a mask. It is a very efficient preventive measure to decrease contagions and to improve the protection of the public, during the events that mark the Christmas period».

Finally, remembering «the importance of complying with the rules announced by the federal and cantonal authorities», the Municipality «takes this opportunity to express its support to the community, which understandably wishes for the end of this challenging period».

