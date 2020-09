The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the difficulties of the real estate sector, which even before the crisis was confronted with structural problems, especially in terms of vacant homes.

Low, if not negative, interest rates are among the industry’s main problems. Just yesterday, the Federal Housing Office (FOAB) announced that the reference mortgage rate remains at 1.25%, the same in force since last March. This is the lowest level ever. Since there have been no changes since the last survey, there is no entitlement to rent increases or decreases, explains the FOAB.

Compared to the previous quarter, the average interest rate, referring to 30 June 2020, fell from 1.35% to 1.33%. It will remain at 1.25% until the average interest rate falls below 1.13% or exceeds 1.37%.

Low rates for years to come

‘The reference mortgage rate is at its lowest’- notes Gianluigi Piazzini, president of Catef, the Ticino Chamber of Land Economy - ‘and I believe it will remain so for at least a year. The problem is that the pandemic has highlighted the dangerous situations on the real estate market, given that too much has been built up and we have entered an economic crisis that aggravates everything. Now the downward trend has taken a faster speed: offices and shops are under pressure, and there are about 6000 vacant objects in the home. So the pandemic has simply brought out situations that are already at the limit’».

‘In the commercial and administrative sectors - he adds - rents should go down’. ‘But you must always be careful, also because there are still many objects that are occupied. However, it is clear that vacancies must adapt to demand, which is asphyxiated. Among other things, there is no immigration and the birth rate is falling, and therefore the population is not growing. In short, it is truly a structural crisis’.

‘Real estate as an investment - he specifies - still holds up for institutions, such as pension funds, banks and insurance companies, which need to place their funds, but for others I don’t know whether investing is so smart, apart from own use. However, real estate, with a yield of 3%, is still an interesting asset for institutional players, given that there are negative rates. Furthermore, the alternatives either do nothing or are risky. But this is a distorted situation, because now we are building the ‘vacuum’, and for the future I am convinced that the vacancy is destined to increase again. The new survey will be published in October. To absorb everything, as long as the population grows and the economy recovers, it will take at least 4 or 5 years’.

The crisis will get worse

‘Furthermore, we take into account - he concludes - that the economic crisis linked to COVID is not over. Indeed, now many supports are falling and the hardest part comes now, and the weak will have great difficulties. Then the aid was complementary, since those who had a company were helped with credits and at the level of employees, but had to make do with the rest. And for real estate there are black clouds’.

‘Never as in recent months - explains Alberto Montorfani, secretary of SVIT, the association of real estate operators - it has become clear that the evolution of the real estate sector in our canton depends on two factors external to him: the growth of population (ie immigration) and the development of economic activities’.

Banks reluctant to make credits

‘From the beginning of the phase of negative interests - he explains - it seemed clear that we were entering a territory still unknown. According to a classic and easily understandable scheme, the reduction in interest rates would have facilitated the obtaining of credit and therefore economic activities, including the development of real estate projects. In reality, the banks, under the direction of Finma and the National Bank, have not been able to widen the purse strings too much, finding themselves severely limited by national and international regulations which have reduced their financing capacity’.

‘The logic of the regulators - he continues - has been strict: the negative interest rate represents a risk for the entrepreneur and for the private individual, who tend to over-indebted. Therefore, be careful to adequately assess the risks by requesting the necessary guarantees. Result: in the real estate sector it is the private investor who has found the greatest financing difficulties’.

Institutional without brakes

A whole different music for those who obtain capital in a continuous stream and on the basis of wide-ranging insurance and social security legislation. Pension funds, insurance companies & Co. have been spoiled for choice, being able to invest their ‘own’ capital (that is, of the policyholders, that is, us) without going through the banks. The real estate of income was the last diligence to attack’.

‘Hence the surge - he notes - in the construction of apartments, now left empty, even if the building still had a few years of oxygen. From this situation arises the excess of empty housing, at historically never seen figures, of 5000/6000 in our canton alone. This ‘stock’ of apartments (let’s think of 500/600 blocks of 10 apartments each, all empty!) Will not be reabsorbed anytime soon’.

‘The pandemic - he concludes - has left its mark and everything has slowed down again, and unfortunately a recent UBS study on this very issue puts Ticino, together with Solothurn, Jura and Grisons, among the cantons that show more difficulty in recovering from aftermath of Covid. It remains to be seen whether a possibly more unfavorable international economic situation, or the entrepreneurial capacity of the residents, will be able to take this crisis as an opportunity, whereas the correction of rental prices and of the properties themselves, would possibly pave the way for new businesses, creating growth and jobs. of work. There is still a lot to do for those who know how to see opportunities even in these slightly dark times’.

