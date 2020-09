Low or negative rates, rising vacancy levels, pressured home prices, e-commerce. These are just some of the challenges facing the Swiss real estate market, which have long been known but which have been exacerbated by the pandemic. ‘The profitability of the sector has fortunately held up in recent months, avoiding plunging the market into a crisis’ e;xplained Giuseppe Arrigoni, president of SVIT Ticino, opening the annual real estate forum held at the Villa Negroni Study Center in Vezia. This does not mean that the general picture is far from rosy, despite the fact that the most affected segments represent just 5.2% of the market.

‘For example - explained Sara Carnazzi Weber, Credit Suisse head of sectoral and regional analysis - the residential segment has shown great stability. Central bank interventions to bolster the economy with market liquidity injections further delayed interest rate hikes, making mortgage financing even cheaper. On the other hand, access to mortgages requires a great deal of money and Ticino is one of the regions where more annual income is needed to buy a house. In addition, the supply of new items has slowed down. As a result, prices are generally rising and vacancies on residential property are low. But Ticino is also an exception in this case: prices are falling,

They keep the stable on income

The important share of income-generating properties has also held up so far. On the one hand, it is a category that remains attractive to investors because it still generates positive returns in the era of negative rates. ‘However, there are some imbalances that were already known and that the virus has now accentuated - continued Carnazzi Weber -. Immigration is falling and demand is weak, while ultra-low rates have spurred construction. Vacancies are consequently increasing further and should reach 2.9% at the end of the year’. In Ticino, however - as the president of Catef Gianluigi Piazzini recalled - the levels are much higher: about 4%, with 6,000 empty apartments. Tenants benefit from this situation because rents fall, even for new apartments, but certainly not investors, especially small ones. Moreover, in the commercial segment, the virus has halted an ongoing recovery. Now it will be necessary to see what actual impact teleworking will have on the real estate mix. ‘At the moment the spaces are still needed to guarantee distances - underlined Paolo Gianetta, Head of Construction & Real Estate at UBS Ticino -. But in the medium term, if the trend persists, companies will certainly have to think of solutions’. On the other hand, the situation is different for commercial sales areas, which even more so after the coronavirus have to deal with the e-commerce boom and the shops that are emptying. As experts have pointed out, much depends on the economy in the coming months, as the risk of numerous closures and bankruptcies is more than real.

Keeping an eye out for the economic situation

For the future, cyclical effects dominate the market. ‘In terms of construction we will not return to the levels of ten years ago - commented Nicola Bagnovini, director of SSIC Ticino -. For now, there are labor reserves, but building permits are in sharp decline, fears are for the second half of the year and for the beginning of 2021. We have already launched an appeal to the public sector to invest in public buildings. Otherwise there is a risk that the economic crisis will become an employment crisis’.

