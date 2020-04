The Lifelike of Chiasso is responsible for creating interactive and realistic simulations, aimed at training people’s behaviour. We interviewed the CEO, Andrea Laus, on the subject of distance learning.

Distance learning to date has been regarded as a second-class method. But what really are the advantages and disadvantages of this formula?

“There are two reasons why distance learning hadn’t really taken off until now. On one hand it’s habit: for millennia we have been educated in the presence of teachers and it’s natural that it may seem more effective because ‘it’s always been like that’. The other reason is that the first generations of distance learning tools were designed with little attention to active engagement and, therefore, were boring and unattractive, although, in general, actually quite effective. Today technology and methods have evolved and it is possible to access very advanced tools and solutions that respond well to the educational needs of adults and children.”

What are the advantages?

“The main advantage is the ability to access content and resources at any time and in any place. Furthermore, learning is also faster on certain topics and longer lasting on others compared to traditional education. For example, it is possible to simulate certain activities to better understand them, with virtual reality and augmented reality, or repeat the lessons several times at no extra cost to make the course more effective. I don’t think there are ‘disadvantages’ per se, but surely it has to be assessed on a case-by-case basis which activities lend themselves less and, of course, the quality of the accessed material to be weighed up.”

Do you believe that distance learning can “democratise” education in the sense that it becomes easier to access even for the poorer sections of the population?

“Absolutely, yes!” Beware, however, that you need a minimum of ‘basic equipment’ such as a good internet connection and a computer, which maybe not everyone has. For example, think of large families where maybe there is only one PC and therefore not everyone can learn at the same time.

Today the pandemic has broken a kind of taboo in the field of distance learning. Do you think that the experiences gained so far on a large scale have demonstrated the validity of this mode of education?

“The proof was already there and very evident. But this situation has also made it evident to non-experts and especially to sceptics. As always, great revolutions happen more out of necessity than opportunity. The current pandemic is proving it very well both for distance learning and working, two activities that were considered niche or even stopgap activities and that today, magically, seem almost indispensable or even ‘cool’.”

Today many housebound people have enrolled in courses of various kinds, from yoga to cooking. Is this method becoming more popular?

“I believe so, making a virtue out of necessity. Certainly the explosion of digital platforms of all kinds makes it easier for the proliferation of content supply and therefore also the enthusiasm of different segments of the demand.”

What will happen after the pandemic? Is distance learning expected to be used more?

“We will witness a very classic phenomenon: those who are inclined to educate themselves will include it in their tools, those who are not will probably use it if pushed to do so. Unfortunately, I fear that certain sections of the population will not increase their propensity to improve just because they have discovered a more ‘accessible’ approach.”

In which cases is distance learning not possible?

“There are relatively very few. Even the complex procedures for surgical operations can be learned remotely with the use of simulators and dummies. I would rather talk about areas where live learning can be more effective and certainly some of them are there, I can think of group disciplines for example. But even there the news shows us that this barrier can be overcome, just look at how La Scala musicians manage to do group rehearsals online. The road is signposted. From today it will be just a question of individual attitude.”

