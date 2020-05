It’s been marvellous to watch nature during the last weeks claim back many natural spaces.

The question that rose was: will the relationship between humans and animals improve after the pandemic? Susanna Petrone, Head of Communications for Ticino explains more.

How would you define the relationship between humans and animals today?

“Many of us have lost touch with nature. We spend so much of time living in the virtual world. The balance is very fragile, but we are no longer aware of it. When a species becomes extinct, it is not only a serious loss to the ecosystem: it has incredibly serious consequences for us. Bees being the most important. Without bees we miss one of the most crucial pollinators. We should ask ourselves some questions. Who has the most right to have space? Humans take the liberty of decimating animals or clearing entire forests, but at the same time we should ask ourselves: who gives us the right to decide who or what has more rights than us to exist? A myopic vision, also because without balance there is no future”.

The slow of movement due to the pandemic has allowed wild animals to roam and regain spaces, even urban ones. Could this be the beginning of a new, and better co-existence?

“It is still too early to understand. Even before the lockdown it was possible to come across wild animals in urban areas. Examples such as foxes, badgers, or hedgehogs. On one hand, it is necessary to understand how much longer this emergency situation will continue, on the other hand, it will depend on us or rather on what kind of co-existence we would like to create when this emergency is over. We have seen images of deer freely roaming the streets of some cities. But once people come back, these animals will disappear”.

The issue of animals and their protection goes hand in hand with the environmental struggle: the pandemic is teaching us that our activities have a sometimes-devastating effect. Are we also understanding this politically?

“Like WWF, we strongly hope that politics will become aware of the situation and decide to go in the right direction – which is to safeguard the habitat of many endangered species - to lower CO2 emissions - to insist on renewable energy - to stop wasting - to stop using pesticides. At first glance, they may seem like separate sectors. But in reality, they are all related. This pandemic has made us realise how dangerous it is not to respect ecosystems. They contain pathogens that can be dangerous to our health. This is a wake-up call that should be taken very seriously. In the future, if we do not aim to keep ecosystems in balance, we will face even greater challenges. Just look at the dramatic situation we are experiencing now: we are facing a health challenge, but also an economic one.

There is no evidence of animal-human transmission as immediately after the outbreak of the epidemic the Wuhan wet market was closed, while the carcasses of the animals were burned.

The WWF fought for animals like the pangolin well before they became known through wet markets. In general, the coronavirus emergency and the infamous Wuhan market have re-emerged the human-animal issue. Did the world and especially China understand the importance of separating wild animals with the human world?

“First of all, it is good to reiterate that, according to WHO experts, the virus was most likely passed on to humans via the bat. But there is no evidence and probably one that we will never know because immediately after the outbreak of the epidemic the whole Wuhan wet market was closed, and the carcasses of the animals were burned. On February 23rd China temporarily banned - and we emphasise temporarily - the sale of wild animals, just as eating them is prohibited. But this prohibition does not apply to “medical” use or to the purchase of pets. In Asia, there are those who keep orangutans at home from an early age. And some animals are killed for pseudo-medicines. These two activities were not banned and equally involve contact between humans and wild animals. However, it is a step in the right direction. WWF is satisfied with this ban but demands that the wet markets of wild animals be permanently closed. In part they are not checked and there are no regulations. They are markets where the risk of an epidemic erupting is very high while the animals are kept in unacceptable conditions”.

On social networks, the presence of animals in the city during the lockdown aroused wonder and even ironic reactions. What are your views?

“As I have said, it is just a temporary condition. On social media we have noticed the wonders to see dolphins or whales return to the waters - to see rare birds or to closely observe animals that usually hide in the woods. This wonder could be a way to review the relationship we have with nature: it’s out there, it’s wonderful and deserves to be protected”.

We have seen animals that already live close to urban spaces - like foxes change their habits suddenly because human activity has reduced. Are the animals more used to our presence rather than the other way around?

“Many animals have become accustomed to our presence and have learned to take advantage of it - looking for food in the trash for example. We, however, still struggle to respect their spaces, because we believe we have the right to take all the spaces we want”.

According to the last annual report of the WWF, Switzerland has already lost 60% of the animals present on the territory. This makes us one of the worst positioned countries.

Returning to Switzerland and our first question, how would you judge the relationship between nature and man in our country?

“According to the last annual report of the WWF, Switzerland has already lost 60% of the animals present on the territory. This makes us one of the worst positioned countries. Not only that: the species that that we see are largely on the at-risk list of extinction. We make life very difficult for animals. We do this because we destroy their habitat, we use pesticides excessively, we build hydroelectric plants without adequate projects to allow fish to overcome barriers, we modify the path of rivers. For example, birds no longer find food: insects disappear because of pesticides. And to make matters worse, the pressure we make directly, they must undergo the pressure of climate change: it is hotter, there is less water, and in other words their life is increasingly complicated.

