The virus brings the curtain down on Christmas markets

The alternative had been studied

The restrictions would have been almost prohibitive even before the last spike in infections: distance of at least four meters between exhibitors, no food or drink to be consumed on the spot, no games for children, only one exhibitor per stall. But, together with the Municipality, a route had been identified that would wind its way up to Via Dogana to allow distancing.

Then on 12 October the Town Hall announced that the markets according to the new regulations would be placed on the same level as the major events, which is why they would also need authorization from the canton. At that point it was decided to give up. First because a green light would have been almost impossible. Second, because with all the limitations it would have been a bit of a distorted market, far from the warm Christmas spirit. Third, because, it must also be said, again to use the words of Ottaviano Torriani, it is not easy to take the responsibility of gathering so many people in the same place. For all these reasons it was decided to give up.

The infamous virus was, at the center of reflections held at the Unione hotel in past months. Which have also been very hard for the businesses of the capital, already normally in difficulty. But the reaction was there, underlined by the president Claudia Pagliari. She recalled how online sales, to be combined with that in the store, are now indispensable. She then renewed the invitation to come forward for advice and help, and urged all the members (about twenty present at the meeting) not to give up, also relying on the use of social networks. Then launching a message of optimism and mutual solidarity: United we will make it.

