Ticino is no longer a national exception. Since midnight, the six-week crisis window granted by the Federal Council closed and our canton has retirned to being Switzerland in the context of the coronavirus crisis. On a practical level, from this morning it applies in all respects the course planned by Bern. The partial protection measures granted to the State Council regarding industry and construction will therefore cease to apply, and only the rules on hygiene and social distancing will apply to all types of permitted activities. To be “Switzerland”, there was another piece missing, the hotel sector, a sector that at national level has never been subject to the measures adopted in Ticino. They have always remained operational, while in our region an immediate and prolonged halt started on that now distant Saturday, 14 March, when we began to see the rapid growth of coronavirus infections, primarily in Ticino, while in the rest of the Confederation the situation was not yet comparable to ours. The reopening of hotel doors to welcome tourists and visitors also ignites the debate on the upcoming tourist season. A different summer than usual, a summer in Ticino that is likely to be closed to tourists from abroad and, out of reciprocity, we won’t even be able to cross our borders. Are we ready?

Active again, but for whom?

“Our hotels are ready, I estimate 70-80% of the establishments will reopen.” The President of Hotelleriesuisse Ticino, Lorenzo Pianezzi speaks, adding, “we worked well with the Civil Protection to prepare all the regulations to be implemented. We are now only waiting for customers, but that’s the biggest uncertainty.” The big question is actually who to reopen for? Who’s now coming to Ticino? “I hope to have a positive response shortly. Certainly, those who come now find good temperatures and a wonderful season, but we know that there is little or nothing to do. The shops are closed for another week, bars and restaurants are closed, the funiculars are stopped and the boats do not sail.” So was it worth it? “Of course, we can no longer stand still, let’s say we have the whole nature sector which is very attractive, but I am aware that these proposals do not allow us to make the leap in large numbers.”

A new promotion campaign

Ticino Tourism is already on the move and Switzerland Tourism has applied for a loan of 67 million to face the difficult situation. “The various destinations will be decided by Swiss tourists and therefore a situation of marked internal competition may be experienced. This is why the Director of Ticino Tourism, Angelo Trotta, said that the State Council could also lend a hand in promotion and it is not excluded that an attempt will be made to promote Ticino for the people of Ticino, a campaign that in the past had been considered not worth promoting. It’s all very different now. The proposal for a tax deduction for holidaymakers in Switzerland should also be revived. I understand it will be relaunched by the UDC State Councillor, Marco Chiesa.”

Our Mediterranean feel

“The Swiss already like Ticino and it’s right to seize the opportunity to enable growth,“ says Pianezzi. “I think about Lugano that has always had an international significance but today it has to look at the domestic market. Throughout the canton we must focus on our strengths, such as our Mediterranean climate, the fact that our hotels are ready and restaurants will be ready from next week and there will be plenty of opportunities for interesting activities. I’d say it’s a unique moment, not to grasp it would be a crazy mistake.”

The new welcome

From today, for customers who return to our hotels the mask and gloves will not be obligatory and at the reception they will find a different welcome, with the staff behind the plexiglass, in complete safety: “The goal is not to have direct contact, then we will limit the number of sittings in the breakfast rooms of our hotels and we haven’t excluded the possibility of shifts to avoid proximity between customers. And what will be different in the rooms? “Cleaning will be regulated according to the anti-COVID-19 regulations in force. For the avoidance of doubt, cleaning has always been our pride and joy, but now greater disinfection is required. Now in the rooms there will be no more magazines, to avoid transmission from customer to customer and the minibar will be empty, again for the same purpose. And I add washing over 70 degrees, but this is already the practice for hotels in Ticino.” And there’s good news: “I can guarantee that there won’t be any price increases. We can’t jeopardise an important season.” It has to be said that various events caused the prices of certain hotels to rise, without these taking place “the prices of certain facilities are bound to fall back into a certain normality that will also reduce turnover.” But the season that starts late could be extended: “That’s what I hope, autumn is more and more interesting for tourism, traditional tourists are welcome also in November.”

Non-repayable financing

Hoteliers are struggling with a major problem; liquidity. “The situation is difficult, it’s okay to talk about sureties, but they’re always debts. What is needed now is a non-repayable financing. We’ve had to use our liquidity for the expenses of the past few months and now the situation is difficult. We’ve made that clear to the government.”

