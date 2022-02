With diplomacy stalled over tensions in Eastern Europe, the economy is suffering and European stock markets (including Zurich) are registering heavy losses. Although at first glance the risks for the Swiss economy seem limited, the indirect effects of a war are feared above all.

Ukraine, with which Switzerland has maintained diplomatic relations for thirty years, is considered a minor trading partner. Trade amounts to approximately half a billion francs of Swiss exports (out of a total of 260 billion) and 120 million francs of imports. The same applies to Russia, which represents only 1.2% of Swiss exports - mainly machines, watches and medicines - and 0.1% of imports - primarily precious metals.

But an armed conflict could lead to heavy repercussions at the level of individual sectors, as Pietro Poretti, head of Lugano’s Economic Development Division, explains (in 2010 he worked on the free trade agreement with Ukraine and in 2015-16 he served as advisor to the then Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Economy Natalia Mikolska).

Gas and agriculture

«A first line of reasoning is global and concerns energy and raw materials. The nervousness has led to a sharp increase in the price of gas (in Amsterdam yesterday the price jumped 12% to 88 euros per Mwh, ed), given that Ukraine is both an exporter and a distribution channel from Russia to Europe». The energy rise, stresses also Simon Evenett, professor of international trade at the University of St. Gallen, would be immediate and would cause an increase in production costs and prices throughout Europe, further fueling inflationary pressures.

Ukraine is also a strong exporter of soft commodities such as wheat and corn, and supply disruptions are feared. «Ukraine is also home to among the most important Black Sea ports, access to which is vital for trade with the EU,« Poretti adds. This is in addition to factors that raise fears of a rise in food inflation, especially considering that Russia, since the beginning of February has ordered a freeze on agricultural fertilizer exports for the next two months (more specifically ammonium nitrate), while Lithuania has blocked rail shipments of potassium carbonate from Belarus. «However, these are medium-term problems: in the last two years Switzerland has done an excellent job in the management of stocks and supplies, and will certainly do well even if there are blocks in Eastern Europe», adds Evenett.

Between banks and sanctions

According to Seco, there are about one hundred Swiss companies present in Ukraine (among the best known are Geberit, Nestlé, Philip Morris, Sika and Singenta). A conflict, continues Poretti, would have a direct impact on production. «Those who employ highly qualified profiles in recent months have already offered their employees the possibility of moving elsewhere. And in fact, in some sectors such as IT, we have already seen an exodus of personnel to Poland.»

But there could also be an exodus of capital: according to Evenett, the most immediate effect on financial markets in the event of a conflict would be the strengthening of the franc. «A sale of euros and dollars in favor of safe haven assets like the franc is highly likely. Not to mention the repercussions on the capital market of any tightening of sanctions by the West against Russia.»

Europe has been imposing a sanctions regime against Russia since 2014, mainly affecting the technology, energy finance and defense sectors. The European Investment Bank EIB and the European Development Bank EBRD no longer lend to Russia. There are restrictions on investment, trade in selected goods, as well as tourism in Crimea (annexed by Russia in 2014). Finally, 185 individuals and 48 entities close to the Kremlin are subject to asset freezes and travel bans. «Now there are fears that blocks of even greater depth may arrive - explains Poretti - . So far, Switzerland has decided not to adopt the sanctions imposed by the EU, while ensuring that it does not act as a middle ground to bypass European blockades. But if the situation were to worsen, Bern will be called upon to re-evaluate its position.» «European sanctions,« adds Evenett, «risk having an effect on the Swiss financial center as well, even if the banks’ exposure in terms of loans is unknown. However, this is a medium-term effect».

The markets, in spite of a recovery in the afternoon, remained stranded in a flurry of sales in all sectors, which adds to the recent weeks’ nerves linked to possible rate increases by the Fed and ECB. Having lost 4% in the morning, Milan closed down 2%. In Frankfurt the Dax40 lost 2.02% and in Paris the Cac40 lost 2.27%. London marked a drop of 1.69%, limiting the damage thanks to mining. Finally, Zurich closed with -1.68%, after having reached -2.5% during the day, while Wall Street advanced unchallenged in the evening.

