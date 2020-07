The wild wolf of Ticino has struck again - this time attacking and killing four sheep in the Sementina mountains on - the last date the wolf struck was 4 June - the attacks have been confirmed by DNA analysis carried out by the Lausanne laboratory at the request of the Office of hunting and fishing.

The mammal first struck in the Verzasca Valley, in Lavertezzo, on April 23. A few days later, on April 28 and again on the Lopagno mountains, in the Municipality of Capriasca. This time the victims were 2 goats.

We recall that last year, again in the summer, in four attacks (30 July and 11, 13 and 23 August), the wolf had killed 41 sheep in Val Canaria (above Airolo) in addition to making another 29 flee.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata